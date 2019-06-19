Menu
A 23-year-old Wurtulla man and a 20-year-old Warana man have been charged after they allegedly stole an aged car bus and went for a joyride with an elderly patient still inside.
Crime

Men 'kick carer in chest' before taking off with minibus

19th Jun 2019 6:17 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
POLICE have charged two men after they allegedly stole a minibus with an elderly man inside yesterday afternoon at Maroochydore.

It will be alleged at 3.20pm on Hinkler Parade, a carer was assisting a client from the minibus when two men got into the front of the vehicle. The carer attempted to stop them and was kicked in the chest.

The men then allegedly drove off with another client, a 76-year-old Frenchville man who was still on the bus.

READ: Elderly patient taken for joyride in stolen aged care bus

The carer notified police and due to the manner of driving of the minibus, numerous members of the public contacted police.

At 3.30pm, it will be alleged the minivan crossed on to the wrong side of the road and proceeded through a red light at the intersection of Sugarbag and Caloundra Roads at Little Mountain. The vehicle continued to speed and drive erratically in Nambour before returning to Maroochydore.

At 4.30pm, the vehicle was stopped by police with the assistance of a tyre deflation device on Broadmeadows Rd at Maroochydore, where two men were arrested.

Police intercept a stolen Blue Care van with a 73-year-old male patient in the back. Two men were taken into custody at the scene.
The 76-year-old man was not physically injured in the incident but was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for observation.

The 42-year-old male carer was also taken to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old Wurtulla man has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of deprivation of liberty, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery in company, burglary, unlicensed driving, evade police and drink driving.

A 20-year-old Warana man has been charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of wilful damage, robbery in company, deprivation of liberty, burglary and break and enter.

Both are scheduled to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

crime editors picks maroochydore queensland police scd court scd crime stolen car
