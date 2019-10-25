Men arrested in lizard smuggling case

The 35-year-old man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal wildlife smuggling ring.

A MAN caught on camera allegedly posting two lizards in the mail to Hong Kong has been arrested during a police raid in Melbourne.

The package was intercepted at Melbourne Airport in January and found to contain an albino blue tongue and a shingleback lizard which were taped, stuffed in a sock and put in the bottom of a rice cooker.

The 35-year-old man was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into an illegal wildlife smuggling ring, which had resulted in three arrests in March. These arrests came after a dozen lizards were found during raids in the Melbourne suburbs of Narre Warren, Oakleigh and Clayton.

A 27-year-old Chatswood man was arrested in Sydney earlier this month as part of the same investigation. He faces 16 charges of attempting to smuggle wildlife out of Victoria and NSW to Hong Kong.

More than 150 lizards were intercepted at Melbourne Airport between June 2018 and February 2019. The total value of these lizards is estimated at more than $550,000.

The lizards were allegedly found stuffed into toys, electronics and chip packets. The rescued animals have been taken to zoos or sanctuaries. Six had to be euthanised because of their poor condition.

"These arrests support our continued focus on wildlife crime and reflect the seriousness and the cruelty of smuggling live wildlife", Chief Conservation Regulator Kate Gavens said.

The men arrested could face between 12 and 24 months imprisonment, and penalties of up to $41,000.

Ms Gaven reiterated that taking, keeping, and trading unlawfully-obtained wildlife is a serious offence and called on the community to help with any further information that could assist in this or other cases.

Three people are still at large in relation to this trafficking operation.