Men arrested after terrifying police chase ends in Gympie

TWO men are helping police with inquiries following a high speed police chase on the Bruce Highway today.

CLICK HERE: 5 new cases makes it the lowest rise in cases yet

The men were arrested after a stolen car was driven dangerously between Marcoola and Gympie, north on the Bruce.

A witness was driving north on the highway near the Noosa turn-off when he said he was overtaken by a Volkswagen travelling at such a high speed it seemed he was standing still, even though he was doing 110kmh.

The Volkswagen was being followed by three police on motorbikes, and several other police vehicles also overtook him before he got to Gympie.

Police Media said this afternoon the pair of men are alleged to have been wanted in relation to breaks-ins of businesses at Caloundra, Landsborough and Yandina.

They are also alleged to have been linked to two suspicious vehicle fires at Yandina this morning.

The men are assisting police with their inquiries.