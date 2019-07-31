Memsie not locked in for Mystic’s spring journey

STAR Tasmanian filly Mystic Journey could only have three runs before she starts in the Cox Plate at The Valley.

Her trainer, Adam Trinder, is looking at dropping the Memsie Stakes at Caulfield from her program.

Trinder also said that she would spend the last six or seven weeks of her Cox Plate preparation in Victoria at stables at either Mornington or Ballarat.

Trinder was happy with his decision not to start Mystic Journey in the Bletchingly Stakes last Saturday as he said there would have been too much give in the track for her.

Trinder said Mystic Journey would have a trial next week before she came across to contest the P.B Lawrence Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on August 17.

After that, Trinder said Mystic Journey would contest either or both of the Memsie Stakes (1400m) on August 31 and the Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on September 14.

Trinder is leaning to the Makybe Diva Stakes. He said all those races were spaced by a fortnight and if she was to miss one it would be the Memsie Stakes.

"The Memsie Stakes isn't locked in," he said. "We might go from the Lawrence to the Makybe Diva Stakes."

Mystic Journey could have three runs before the Cox Plate. Picture: AAP

After that, Trinder said Mystic Journey would have one more run before the Cox Plate which would be in either the Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on September 29 or the Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on October 5.

Trinder said once Mystic Journey came across to run in September she would stay in Victoria.

Trinder is still investigating whether to set up a small base in Victoria and that could impact whether he takes Mystic Journey to either Ballarat or Mornington.

Mystic Journey's three-quarter younger sister Mystical Pursuit, also owned by Wayne Roser, will be making her Melbourne debut on Saturday at The Valley.

Roser suggested after the Australian Guineas win that Mystical Pursuit was as good as Mystic Journey but Trinder said that's not the case.

"Mystic Journey's don't come along very often," he said. "Mystical Pursuit has a better record at the same age but no she's nowhere as good as her sister."

Trinder said he hoped that Mystical Pursuit could measure up to Thousand Guineas class. She will be ridden by his stable apprentice Chris Graham, who has ridden her to her four wins.