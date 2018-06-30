MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Cheapest funnest Gympie holidays

HAVING A REAL HOLIDAY: Enjoying Cobb & Co Nine Mile Camp Grounds are Hetty and Oliver Mestehauge, Jodie Louise and Hayley Altoft.

MEMORIES are made of moments like this, when marshmallows roast on sticks over a campfire and parents rediscover the low-cost holiday they enjoyed as children.

"It's campfire time. Everyone loves a campfire,” says Col Huddy of Borumba Deer Park, which offers camping facilities on Yabba Creek at Imbil.

So do other venues including Borumba Dam campground and the newly re-opened version of the former Island Reach caravan park.

"You can buy firewood from us or you can bring your own - we don't care,” a very cheerful Mr Huddy said yesterday.

"We're having a great time.

"The kids don't seem to feel the cold, they're still jumping into the creek,” he said.

Gympie region Christmas in July holiday options cover all holiday styles and budgets. And unlike the real Christmas period, there is plenty of room at the inn right now.

Much as school holiday dates are starting to fill in some spots, people booking for one of the most affordable holiday experiences imaginable will still find there is a special camping spot for them somewhere around the Mary Valley, Goomeri and the Cooloola Coast districts.

Marc Beech of the Rainbow Beach Commerce and Tourism Association says there is plenty of accommodation for all budgets available on the Cooloola Coast.

That also applies to a large number of motels, van parks and camping spots at Tin Can Bay.

Many wilderness campers will be clients of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, which offers quite basic but beautifully located camping at $25.40 a night for a family or $6.35 a night for each adult (less for the kids).

Kilkivan Bush Camping also offers a friendly social atmosphere in the middle of the bush at Rossmore Rd, just Gympie's side of Kilkivan.

For those wanting more mod cons, a four-berth cabin at Carlo Point's Rainbow Beach Holiday Park costs from $104 a night and an unpowered site costs $29 a night.

And you can camp for nothing at Kinbombi Falls Campground, as well as a growing number of free RV sites in various centres.

And there is plenty of glamping space at Cobb&Co Nine Mile camp grounds near Mothar Mountain.