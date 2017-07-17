25°
Memorial service vital to those still grieving

Donna Jones | 17th Jul 2017 6:24 PM
REMEMBERING: Bereavement support worker Lisa McAulay, pictured in Little Haven's Peaceful Garden, says remembering the dead has great value.
REMEMBERING: Bereavement support worker Lisa McAulay, pictured in Little Haven's Peaceful Garden, says remembering the dead has great value. Contributed

REMEMBERING those who have died is human nature, but it is also a valuable part of picking up the pieces after those we love have passed on.

Each year, as part of Palliative Care Week, Little Haven likes to have a memorial service where those who are left behind can get together and grieve for their loved ones in a supportive, community atmosphere.

Little Haven's bereavement support and social worker Lisa McAulay agrees there is value in sitting and sharing your memories and expressing your grief.

"Many theories about grief and loss agree that it is important to be able to acknowledge our loss and express our feelings. Many people I speak to do not feel able to speak about their loved ones who have died, let alone express their feelings about their losses, as it can be a taboo subject in our society.

"Our memorial service offers an opportunity to remember their loved one and express grief with all of the emotions that it entails in a supportive community environment,” Lisa said.

The memorial service is open to anyone who would like to attend and is on Sunday, July 23 at the Wesleyan Methodist Church at 70 Exhibition Rd at 2pm.

An RSVP for catering purposes is appreciated to Little Haven on 54829091.

