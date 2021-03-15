Menu
A memorial to a man killed on Gap Road in Cedar Pocket is being temporarily moved during road upgrades. Photos: Ailsa Reid
News

Memorial removed for road upgrade, but will be reinstated

Frances Klein
15th Mar 2021 12:05 PM
A memorial to a man killed in a motorcycle crash four years ago will be temporarily removed from Gap Rd at Cedar Pocket.

The memorial to Mark Scott, who was 33 when he died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a fence on June 21, 2017 , will be removed when construction begins on an upgrade to Gap Road.

A Gympie Regional Council notice recently added to the memorial site states the memorial will be reinstated when road works are completed by about June 30.

The memorial includes a motorcycle helmet with the word “legend” and a white cross as a tribute to Mr Scott, who was from Black Mountain.

Ailsa Reid shared photos of the memorial on the Gympie Community Board Facebook page in the hopes the information was passed onto Mr Scott’s family.

