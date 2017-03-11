Memorial Pool and Mantheys deserve fitting send-off

GYMPIE THANKS YOU: Jeff Manthey at the Gympie Memorial swimming pool which he and wife Libby have kept in impeccable condition for countless years.

I WOULD first wish to praise Geoff and Elizabeth Manthey for the exceptional way they have maintained our pool for over 20 years.

Lachlan Manthey and Siobhan Millard chill at Gympie soon-to-be retired and decommissioned Memorial Pool. Renee Pilcher

I have been a regular lap swimmer in Gympie for well over 30 years, and a life time swimmer since early childhood. I have swum in many pools all over Australia and overseas.

I rate Gympie pool as the best maintained pool of all of them.

I have often been surprise at how dirty other pools are, as I thought our pool was the normal standard.

We have been very lucky to have lessees of such high calibre.

Manager Jeff Manthey overlooks the Gympie Memorial pool at the start of its final season open. Scott Kovacevic

It is great that Gympie is finally getting a modern aquatic centre with a heated pool.

It is long overdue. It is also great that we are celebrating the opening of the new centre.

COACH: Gympie Gold Fins swimming coach Libby Manthey at her learn to swim pool on the Southside. Craig Warhurst

I hope the council doesn't forget to thank the Mantheys for their efforts, and consider a small closing ceremony - a BBQ and a few celebratory drinks perhaps.

I feel it would a fitting send-off.

Paul Dixon,

Gympie.