Memorial Pool and Mantheys deserve fitting send-off

I WOULD first wish to praise Geoff and Elizabeth Manthey for the exceptional way they have maintained our pool for over 20 years.
I have been a regular lap swimmer in Gympie for well over 30 years, and a life time swimmer since early childhood. I have swum in many pools all over Australia and overseas.
I rate Gympie pool as the best maintained pool of all of them.
I have often been surprise at how dirty other pools are, as I thought our pool was the normal standard.
We have been very lucky to have lessees of such high calibre.
It is great that Gympie is finally getting a modern aquatic centre with a heated pool.
It is long overdue. It is also great that we are celebrating the opening of the new centre.
I hope the council doesn't forget to thank the Mantheys for their efforts, and consider a small closing ceremony - a BBQ and a few celebratory drinks perhaps.
I feel it would a fitting send-off.
Paul Dixon,
Gympie.