Mellor St disaster from 'one handbrake click error'

A DELIVERY driver whose runaway ute grievously injured a man in Mellor St last November may have been only one handbrake click away from parking safely, a court has been told.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the driver, Gavin Joseph Slater, lived with his remorse and was deeply regretful for the harm he accidentally caused to passing rider James Henry.

The court was told Mr Slater's unoccupied vehicle rolled backwards from the driveway of the Mellor St Repco business, colliding with Mr Henry's motor scooter.

Slater, 60, of Cooran, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on November 21, when he made a delivery to the store, parking on a slight gradient.

Police said officers had been called at 2.55pm and had interviewed Slater and examined the vehicle, finding the handbrake worked satisfactorily.

Slater had said he was sure he had put the brake on, parking the vehicle in neutral, but said he "must not have pulled it on hard enough".

Mr Henry sustained serious injuries resulting in the amputation of his left leg, the prosecutor told the court.

Mr Slater's legal representative said tests had shown the handbrake would have held if applied only slightly more firmly.

"Five clicks would have held," the lawyer said, but at four clicks it would not have. "There is only a minute difference.

"This situation has had a profound effect.

"My client has to live with that. He takes full responsibility and is very sorry for the effect on the injured man and also on witnesses."

Magistrate Ross Woodford said the crash was "an accident" involving serious injuries and fined Slater $1500 for careless driving.