Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Melissa Doyle. Picture: Seven Network
Melissa Doyle. Picture: Seven Network
News

Melissa Doyle departs Seven

by Bronte Coy
21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

Melissa Doyle has announced she is leaving Channel Seven after 25 years with the network.

The veteran presenter, who was replaced by Samantha Armytage on Seven's breakfast program Sunrise in 2013, most recently co-hosted The Latest alongside Michael Usher.

"For 25 years, I have called Channel Seven home," Doyle said in a statement. "I've had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history."

Melissa Doyle is leaving Seven. Picture: Seven.
Melissa Doyle is leaving Seven. Picture: Seven.

"I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me. I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our Chairman Kerry Stokes for his constant support. I leave Seven with a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude."

Seven CEO James Warburton and Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson, also spoke out about Doyle's departure.

"Melissa has deserved every success that's come her way and has been a huge part of the Network. On behalf of everyone at Seven West Media I want to wish Mel the very best and thank her for everything she's done for the Seven Network," Warburton said.

Meanwhile, McPherson described her as having been a "fundamental" part of the Seven team.

"From reporting to presenting to mentoring her colleagues, Mel has been a fundamental part of the Seven Network's News and Public Affairs team for more than two decades," he said. "Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of. On behalf of all her former and current colleagues here at Seven, I'd like to thank her for contributing so much to our successes and wish her every success in her next endeavour."

Seven will air a special tribute celebrating Doyle's decades-long career with the network at 6pm tonight.

 

More to come.

Originally published as Melissa Doyle departs Seven

More Stories

Show More
channel 7 editors picks melissa doyle

Just In

    Just In

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops

      Westfield shuts down 129 shops
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘I will not say those words’: O’Brien slams Deputy PM

        Premium Content ‘I will not say those words’: O’Brien slams Deputy PM

        News Wide Bay MP condemns dangerous Gympie region Bruce Highway plan, lashes National party leader.

        NAMED: Drink and drug drivers on Gympie region roads

        Premium Content NAMED: Drink and drug drivers on Gympie region roads

        News One 41-year-old driver told the court this week she had given up meth after have...

        Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        Premium Content Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        News The Gunalda man posted footage online of himself burning documents stating his...

        Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Premium Content Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Environment The collar was removed from the dingo this week