Renegades out to end Scorchers’ season

Melbourne Renegades' bowlers will force the Scorchers' world-class top order to score their runs square of the Perth Stadium wicket on Monday night as the red team tries to cement a place in the top four.

The BBL's leading wicket-taker, Kane Richardson, said he expected the dimensions to be similar to the MCG, where it was important to not pitch the ball too full.

The Gades have the opportunity to extinguish Perth's semi-final chances and continue the triple champion's struggles at its new ground.

The Scorchers won 25 of 36 matches at the WACA Ground (69.4 per cent) but are 2-4 at their new stadium (33.3).

They won their final seven WACA games before falling to a semi-final loss at Perth Stadium's grand opening last year.

"Dan Christian played for Hobart in the semi-final there last year and got 4-17," Richardson said.

"I think it's similar to the MCG from what I'm hearing, in terms of the dimensions.

"So like the MCG, it's trying to get them to hit square of the wicket.

"It's about trying not to get hit straight and usually that's overpitching.

"We'll have a similar game plan to the last game against the Thunder at Spotless Stadium - put the ball into the wicket and try and get them hitting square."

Jack Wildermuth celebrates the wicket of Mitch Marsh in December. Picture: Getty Images

The 6-5 Gades probably need to win two of their remaining three games to reach the semi-finals for the third time.

They fly home from Perth after the game and host the Thunder at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday.

They then have an eight-day break before travelling to Hobart to face the Hurricanes.

Richardson said playing twice in three days with a trip to Perth was "not ideal" scheduling. "If we have a win, everyone wants to have a beer but you've got to keep that in mind," he said.

"And the time difference as well, it's going to be a midnight finish in Melbourne. So you've got to be smart and get as much sleep as you can.

"When we touch down it's all about recovery instead of training. Nick Adcock and Jade Roberts (physio and strength- and-conditioning coaches) are some of the best going around."

Kane Richardson will be out to end Perth’s season. Picture: Getty Images

Opener Marcus Harris should be available for the final clash against the Hurricanes given the Canberra Test match against Sri Lanka will have finished at least two days earlier.

The Scorchers are the only BBL club to have played semi-finals every season but at 3-7 are facing an early elimination.

The Gades beat Perth for the first time ever at the start of the season, but the Scorchers have since added Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh.