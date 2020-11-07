Melbourne Cup Day wins after near catastrophic Gympie fall

Turf Topics by Barry Fitzhenry

JOCKEY Kelly Gates has resumed race riding after recovering from head injuries suffered in a Gympie race fall last month.

Gympie trained horses had a successful day in Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup day, winning two of the five races, as well as recording two minor places.

Trainer Kaye Hill took two horses to race at Bundaberg, for a win and a second, while Prince Manitou was also a winner. Trainer Cherie Vick notched up an minor placing as did Shane Parsons.

Jockey Kelly Gates enjoyed immediate success winning the first, the QTIS maiden 850m with an all-the-way win on the Speedy Mr Noddy, trained by Glen Richardson.

Gates rode 13 winners last season.

Jockey Kelly Gates with horse Valorie, last year.

This Whbittington four-year-old scooped all the QTIS money in scoring by two lengths from the Kaye Hill trained Eight Letters (R. Faehr) with Tortuga (S. Stephan) from the Pardsons stable third.

Kelly Gates doubled the joy by also winning the last, the BM 60 1380m on the last start Taroom winner, This 8 year old Bob Murray trained son of Wonderful world, beat home Gambit (S. Stephan) and Froze (R. Faehr).

Classy sand tracker, Al’s Briefs, finished his racing career as he started it with a win in the 12212m Open. The now 10 year old son of Brief Truce won his 20th race from 80 starts and his 9th win from 27 Bundaberg starts in beating home See for Yourself and Money Ad. A’s Brief won his first race start in a Bathurst 1200m maiden in August 2014. Joining the Gardiner stable in 2015 he won first up at Gayndah for Gardineer.

Front row: L-R Rikki Palmer, Skye Bogenhuber, Louise Dillon, Kelly Gates, Lani Fancourt, Hannah Phillips Back Row: L-R Sophie Wilcox, Angela Taylor, Cecily Eaton, Laura Cheshire, Hannah English, Melissa Cox, Minnoette Kennedy. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

He later won an Eidsvold Cup as well as winning at most tracks in this area.

Trainer Kaye Hill won th 850m Class B with Mr Fuj , a 6 year old by Big Brown who lunged on the line to win in a close photo from Perfect Saga with $1.30 fav. Shenzi third. The winner was ridden by apprentice, Shannyn Stephan who was still alble to claim her full 3kg allowance after outriding that claim the previous Saturday.

Prince Manitou won the 1090mBM 45 with a powerful finishing burst bringing the 9 year old Hidden Dragon gelding from last on the home turn to win going away by 3¼ lengths from Mia Singa and Wild Element. Trained by absentee mentor, Mark Lewis and looked after by his son, track work rider Jordan Lewis, Prince Manitou had put the writing on the wall by his fast finishing Gympie fifth in a 1030m Open the previous week.

At Kumbia on Melbourne Cup day, Eidsvold Cup victor, Rather Salubrious (L. McCoy) delivered another Cup trophy for Downs trainer, David Reynolds in winning the 1400m Kumbia Cup. He beat home Kumbia trained Chamberlain with the winners stablemate, Red Devil third. Locally trained Diggity completed a hat-trick of wins when the recent Gatton and Wondai victor claimed a spot inthe Stampede Final at Doomben in winning tee Stampede Qualifier from theLeigh Wanless trained, Metro Tramp and Music Scene from the David Reynolds stable.

Gympie jockey, Robbie Faehr, had mixed results from his 7 hour trip to ride at Yeppoon recently. Robbie rode the first winner but then incurred a 9 day suspension for careless riding in the last. Stewards found that he had shifted in on the home turn on his mount Chinchinbilla when not sufficiently clear of another runner. His suspension is due to begin at midnight on Nov. 8.

The successes by Gympie trainers extended to last Wednesday’s postponed Kilcoy meeting. Gympie based trainer, Andrew Mead unveiled a promising galloper when Frisco’s Image won the the three year olf QTIS Maiden at Kilcoy first up from a spell.

This Frisco View –Turvanna colt had run second in an 860m Toowoomba 2 yr old maiden at his only previous start last July and won by a length at Kilcoy over the 800m dash fidden by Nathan Thomas.

Raced by Miss L. Clarke, Miss S.L. Mead ND Ms B. A. Mead, Frisco’s Image is by former Craiglea Stud stallion, Frisco’s View out of Ombra della Sera mare Turvanna which was raced by Miss L. Clarke and Andrew Mead.

She won three races, an Open at Rockhampton plus a Class 2 and Maiden at Caloundra. Apart from training a hore or two here, Andrew also served for some time as the Clerk of the Course and farrier at the Gympie Races.