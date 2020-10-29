Melbourne Cup 2020 final field and barrier draw

Nine horses are vying for the last spot for the race that stops the nation. Follow the Melbourne Cup barrier draw.

Nine horses are vying for the last spot for the race that stops the nation. Follow the Melbourne Cup barrier draw.

The winner of Saturday's Hotham Handicap at Flemington will secure the last spot in next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.

A total of 45 horses were among the third acceptors this week but only 24 runners will contest the $8 million 3200m handicap.

There are nine horses vying for that last spot are: Platinum Invador (28th), Ashrun (29th), Hush Writer (30th), Sound (33rd), Carif (36th), Schabau (40th), Attorney (41st), Admire Robson (43rd) and Future Score (44th).

Final acceptances will close at 4:30pm on Saturday with the barrier draw to be conducted from 5:30pm AEDT.

The barrier draw can be followed live here.

MELBOURNE CUP 2020 - ORDER OF ENTRY

Horse - Trainer - Weight

1: Verry Elleegant (NZ) - Chris Waller - 55.5kg

2: Sir Dragonet (IRE) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 55.5kg

3: Oceanex (NZ) - Mick Price & Michael Kent - 51.5kg

4: Persan - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 51kg

5: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 58.5kg

6: Vow and Declare - Danny O'Brien - 57kg

7: Avilius (GB) - James Cummings - 57kg

8: Russian Camelot (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg

9: Master of Reality (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 56kg

10: Twilight Payment (IRE) - Joseph O'Brien - 55.5kg

11: Tiger Moth (IRE) - Aidan O'Brien - 52.5kg

12: Mustajeer (GB) - Kris Lees - 55kg

13: Stratum Albion (GB) - Willie Mullins - 55kg

14: Prince of Arran (GB) - Charlie Fellowes - 54.5kg

15: Warning - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53kg

16: Surprise Baby (NZ) - Paul Preusker - 54.5kg

17: Dashing Willoughby (GB) - Andrew Balding - 54.5kg

18: Finche (GB) - Chris Waller - 54.5kg

19: Etah James (NZ) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52.5kg

20: Miami Bound (NZ) - Danny O'Brien - 51kg

21: The Chosen One (NZ) - Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman - 53.5kg

22: Steel Prince (IRE) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53.5kg

23: King of Leogrance (FR) - Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg

24: True Self (IRE) - Willie Mullins - 52kg

25: Zebrowski (NZ) - Michael, Wayne & John Hawkes - 52kg

26: San Huberto (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 53.5kg

27: Nickajack Cave (IRE) - Peter G Moody - 53.5kg

28: Platinum Invador (NZ) - Peter G Moody - 53kg

29: Ashrun (FR) - Andreas Wohler - 53kg

30: Hush Writer (JPN) - Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott - 52.5kg

31: Le Don De Vie (GB) - Anthony & Sam Freedman - 52.5kg

32: Skyward (FR) - Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young - 52.5kg

33: Sound (GER) - Michael Moroney - 52kg

34: Azuro (FR) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52kg

35: Chapada - Michael Moroney - 52kg

36: Carif - Peter & Paul Snowden - 52kg

37: Haky (IRE) - Archie Alexander - 52kg

38: Gallic Chieftain (FR) - Archie Alexander - 51kg

39: Pondus (GB) - Joseph O'Brien - 51kg

40: Schabau (GER) - Robert Hickmott - 50.5kg

41: Attorney (FR) - Matthew Smith - 50kg

42: Lord Belvedere (GB) - Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 50.5kg

43: Admire Robson (JPN) - Paul Preusker - 50kg

44: Future Score (IRE) - Matt Cumani - 50kg

45: Saracen Knight (IRE) - Danny O'Brien - 50kg

Originally published as Melbourne Cup 2020 final field and barrier draw