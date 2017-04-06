25°
News

Melanie and Tristan: always and forever

Rowan Schindler
| 6th Apr 2017 5:31 PM
ALWAYS: Melanie and Tristan Ashcroft committed to one another in an intimate ceremony on March 15 2016. The couple then toured the USA and part of the Caribbean for their honeymoon.
ALWAYS: Melanie and Tristan Ashcroft committed to one another in an intimate ceremony on March 15 2016. The couple then toured the USA and part of the Caribbean for their honeymoon. RGB Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

ALWAYS is a long time, but it was the only word Melanie and Tristan needed for their vows when they committed to each other at Gunabul Homestead on March 15 last year.

Tristan, a plasterer, and Mel, a sales-assistant, met through friends who conspired to set them up.

Mel, 26, and Tristan, 31, knew it was right, they were engaged after two weeks and a year later they were married.

Some may say it was too quick, but Mel said some things happen that way.

"When you know, you just know,” Mel said.

The wedding day started off very casually according to Mel.

"My husband was actually feeding me MacDonald's while I was getting ready.

"He was feeding me chicken nuggets while I was getting my makeup done,” Mel said with a laugh.

Mel and Tristan's ceremony went off without any trouble, despite the groom forgetting his shirt on the way to the venue and having to run back and home, nearly bumping into the bride in full dress.

"I'm in my dress and heals, and bouquet and ready to go, and had to run into my bedroom to avoid him. But he made it on time,” Mel said.

"It was a beautiful day, weather was amazing, it all turned out fine.

"We had kind of a vintage theme. Peaches and creams and those kind of colours. Really pretty.

"I was so nervous driving up the road to Gunabul. But then as I was walking up it was all friends and family so I instantly calmed down.

"It was quick. We had a really quick ceremony. We didn't have traditional vows.

"We only had one word, which was "always” I am a very big Harry Potter fan so it was fitting.”

Mel's six-year-old daughter Adelayde, was flower girl, and did her bit for the couples wedding.

"My daughter, who was flower girl, was walking down the aisle throwing the flowers, , the wind kept blowing the petals off the carpet so she just upended up her basket of petals because she got sick of it.”

"We did speeches and my daughter wanted to do a speech but she just stood there and everyone started laughing, then she told everyone to stop laughing,” Mel said.

"Tristan got up and thanked everyone. He had an absolutely beautiful speech to me.”

The couple spent their honeymoon in the USA. Touring Orlando's Universal Studios, mostly for the Harry Potter attractions. They had a scare when they lost their whole collection of identification and credit cards with Mel's phone. However a good samaritan handed them in and their holiday was saved.

Mel and Tristan then cruised around Jamaica and Haiti with Royal Carribean.

"A real eye opener to see how people live. It is really eye-opening to see how lucky we are.

"Tristan had never tried escargot before. It's our honeymoon, we are never going to do this again. He tried it and every night he ordered it.”

The couple have decided not to have more children, with Adelayde now in primary school.

"It was a big few months for us, with buying our house in January last year, then Adelayde starting school a few months later, then the wedding in March,” Mel said.

Mel said they are now focussed on working and paying off the mortgage of their Southside home.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gunabul homestead gympie gympie weddings humans of gympie

Bells Bridge farmer remembers his part in Gympie's war

Bells Bridge farmer remembers his part in Gympie's war

Farmer recalls the day the air raid siren went off in Gympie and everyone ran to the Smithfield St bomb shelter

Melanie and Tristan: always and forever

ALWAYS: Melanie and Tristan Ashcroft committed to one another in an intimate ceremony on March 15 2016. The couple then toured the USA and part of the Caribbean for their honeymoon.

Always and forever

Devastated mates say Jay Jay 'always had a smile'

Jay Jay Heidemann, Jane Towers, and Khloe Heidemann were involved in a tragic accident on the princes Hwy. Ms Towers and Jay Jay were killed, while Khloe was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Friends remember Gympie family involved in horrific crash.

14 Movies to check out this weekend

Plenty of on-screen action happening this weekend at the Gympie Cinemas, Event Cinemas in Noosa and Birch, Carroll and Coyle at Maroochydore.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Grab the popcorn!

Local Partners

UPDATE: Community rallies to assist girl still fighting for life

The family was travelling along a NSW highway when the deadly crash occurred.

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

14 Movies to check out this weekend

Plenty of on-screen action happening this weekend at the Gympie Cinemas, Event Cinemas in Noosa and Birch, Carroll and Coyle at Maroochydore.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Grab the popcorn!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

14 Movies to check out this weekend

The weather forecast is for more overcast days for Gympie at the weekend. Might be time for a movie and boy do we have a selection for you!

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

Carrie Bickmore co-hosts The Project.

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

INVITING QUEENSLANDER

25 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 AUCTION 8th APRIL...

Situated high on the hill overlooking town is this lovely Queenslander on a great 631m2 block. The home boasts 3 good sized bedrooms, spacious sunroom, separate...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY - DOUBLE EXPOSURE ON CORNER BLOCK

3 Hughes Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION 8TH APRIL...

This wonderful property has so many options available to the discerning buyer - Situated in the popular Mount Pleasant Precinct - This premises set on 300m2 ...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $330,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circuit, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 "AUCTION"

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 $445,000

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

A CUT ABOVE THE AVERAGE ACREAGE !!

124 Gleneagles Drive, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $355,000

Our sellers have "itchy feet"- An amazing and immaculate home on approx 1.5 acres within 10 minutes to Gympie ideally located in the upmarket St Andrews Estate...

First time on the market in 52 years!

134 O'Meara Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 3 1 $1,000,000

This 247 acre property has been owned by the same family for 52 years. -The property boasts a very high carrying capacity of 150 breeders plus. -Water is not a...

Ideal For Sport Facilities

11 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 0 1 Offers over...

Approximately 100m2 hall on 481m2 land. Excellent location,close proximity to CBD, near schools and squash centre. Great opportunity for sportclubs to purchase...

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!