Melanie and Tristan: always and forever

ALWAYS is a long time, but it was the only word Melanie and Tristan needed for their vows when they committed to each other at Gunabul Homestead on March 15 last year.

Tristan, a plasterer, and Mel, a sales-assistant, met through friends who conspired to set them up.

Mel, 26, and Tristan, 31, knew it was right, they were engaged after two weeks and a year later they were married.

Some may say it was too quick, but Mel said some things happen that way.

"When you know, you just know,” Mel said.

The wedding day started off very casually according to Mel.

"My husband was actually feeding me MacDonald's while I was getting ready.

"He was feeding me chicken nuggets while I was getting my makeup done,” Mel said with a laugh.

Mel and Tristan's ceremony went off without any trouble, despite the groom forgetting his shirt on the way to the venue and having to run back and home, nearly bumping into the bride in full dress.

"I'm in my dress and heals, and bouquet and ready to go, and had to run into my bedroom to avoid him. But he made it on time,” Mel said.

"It was a beautiful day, weather was amazing, it all turned out fine.

"We had kind of a vintage theme. Peaches and creams and those kind of colours. Really pretty.

"I was so nervous driving up the road to Gunabul. But then as I was walking up it was all friends and family so I instantly calmed down.

"It was quick. We had a really quick ceremony. We didn't have traditional vows.

"We only had one word, which was "always” I am a very big Harry Potter fan so it was fitting.”

Mel's six-year-old daughter Adelayde, was flower girl, and did her bit for the couples wedding.

"My daughter, who was flower girl, was walking down the aisle throwing the flowers, , the wind kept blowing the petals off the carpet so she just upended up her basket of petals because she got sick of it.”

"We did speeches and my daughter wanted to do a speech but she just stood there and everyone started laughing, then she told everyone to stop laughing,” Mel said.

"Tristan got up and thanked everyone. He had an absolutely beautiful speech to me.”

The couple spent their honeymoon in the USA. Touring Orlando's Universal Studios, mostly for the Harry Potter attractions. They had a scare when they lost their whole collection of identification and credit cards with Mel's phone. However a good samaritan handed them in and their holiday was saved.

Mel and Tristan then cruised around Jamaica and Haiti with Royal Carribean.

"A real eye opener to see how people live. It is really eye-opening to see how lucky we are.

"Tristan had never tried escargot before. It's our honeymoon, we are never going to do this again. He tried it and every night he ordered it.”

The couple have decided not to have more children, with Adelayde now in primary school.

"It was a big few months for us, with buying our house in January last year, then Adelayde starting school a few months later, then the wedding in March,” Mel said.

Mel said they are now focussed on working and paying off the mortgage of their Southside home.