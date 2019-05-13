Meghan’s adorable Archie post

PRINCE Harry and wife Meghan have celebrated her first Mother's Day by revealing a new photo of little Archie to the world, with a poignant tribute to Princess Diana.

The photograph was taken in front of a wall of forget-me-not flowers, which were the late Princess Diana's favourite.

The choice of flowers follows a tradition - Harry hand picked forget-me-nots to be included in Meghan's bridal bouquet for their wedding last year.

The Instagram post to the couple's 7.6 million followers also gives an insight into how they will protect the privacy of their world famous child, with only his feet in the image.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered," the post read, with American spellings hinting Meghan herself was the author.

"We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born last Monday at 5.26am (2.26pm AEST), weighing 3.3kg, just in time for Meghan's first Mother's Day.

May 12 is recognised as Mother's Day in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and number of other countries, but is celebrated in the UK on March 22.

Meghan, Harry, Doria Ragland, The Queen and Prince Philip gush over the newest member of the royal family. Picture: AP

While the photo is adorable, the decision to not show Archie face solidifies the level of privacy Harry and Meghan have been cultivating around their growing family.

The public was not told Meghan was in labour until after she had given birth and the location of that birth still remains a secret.

It was reported she gave birth at the $28,000 per night private Portland Hospital in London, despite wanting a home birth at Frogmore Cottage.

Princess Diana with Harry in 1987. Picture: AP

But that may remain a mystery as The Sunday Times reported the birth certificate will not be published.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge published the birth certificates of their three children.

The birth notices, which were put on display at Buckingham Palace, were signed by the attending doctors, another feature missing from Archie's birth.

Meghan and her mum, Doria Ragland. Picture: Getty Images

The world was only given a brief glimpse of Archie's face when he was presented with his parents during a photo call at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

The child will also not have a royal title, despite having the opportunity to be the Earl of Dumbarton.

He will instead be formally referred to as Master Archie.