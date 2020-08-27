Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

Gympie South Markets have changed. The Sunday Markets are no more, but the hugely successful Twilight Markets will take place once every month.

THE incredibly successful Gympie South Twilight Markets will be back on at the Southside School oval on Friday September 12, from 4-8pm and this time there will be something brand new and awesome: Laser Tag.

For $10 you can have 15 minutes of Laser Tag fun.

Stall bookings for the September 12 market have been so strong the school P and C has been forced to close bookings for the 12th. Any stall holders wanting to get in early and book for the following Twilight Markets, on October 10, November 14 or December 12, probably should do so now by calling 0418 151 352 or email marketsgympiesouthpc@gmail.com.

Musical entertainment in the form of Chordless will be back at the Southside Twilight Markets on Friday, September 12.

September 12 is shaping up to be another hugely successful night, with live entertainment again from Chordless, who were fantastic at the inaugual Twilight Markets, with James Dixon Mothwing and Andrew Weller Brother Phoenix once again collaborating.

While the rows and rows of fascinating stalls and awesome eats will be plenty to keep everyone occupied, there will also again be a bar where mum and dad can take a break and enjoy a refreshing ale or wine. Softdrinks and water also available, of course.

Take your picnic blanket or camping chair so you can sit down while you eat and drink, and take in the atmosphere and the entertainment.

What a lovely Friday night out.

Following the success of the first Twilight Markets, the school P&C posted this on its Facebook page:

“Firstly, we would like to thank everyone for your support of our Sunday Markets and most recently our Friday Twilight Market. Our Twilight Market was a huge success and the positive feedback we have received has been amazing.

“The P&C has tonight finalised our review of our Markets and Market Dates for 2020. The decision was not made lightly and was done in consultation with our Stallholders over several weeks.

Southside P and C's first Twilight Markets were such a huge success they will become a monthly event.

“The Markets are the P&C’s main fundraiser and are so incredibly important to the School Community, we have decided with heavy hearts the best way forward to maintain the Markets as a fundraiser and to support all the amazing Stallholders that come to our Markets, is to no longer conduct a Sunday Market and instead focus on building our Monthly Twilight Markets.

“Our last Sunday Market was the 9th August 2020.

“Our Twilight Markets will kick off on Saturday the 12th September from 4pm to 8pm and continue on the 2nd Saturday of the Month for the rest of 2020.

“Our Twilight Market dates for the rest of 2020 will be:

- Saturday 12th September from 4pm to 8pm.

- Saturday 10th October from 4pm to 8pm.

- Saturday 14th November from 4pm to 8pm.

- Saturday 12th December from 4pm to 8pm.

“We will be continuing on with Market Stalls, Food Stall, Live Music, Raffle/Spin the Wheel and a Bar.

“Our first Twilight Market was a huge success and was fully booked out, we would love to continue to grow these Markets so if you or anyone you know may be interested in a stall contact Kaitlyn on 0418 151 352 or marketsgympiesouthpc@gmail.com.”