MEGA LIST: When, where you can shop over Christmas in Gympie

THERE'S just three days to Christmas but don't panic - many businesses around the region are offering extended trading hours to help you get that last-minute shopping out of the way.

Chemists:

Malouf Pharmacy

Saturday, December 22: 8:30am-2pm.

Sunday, December 23: Closed.

Monday, December 24: 8am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Ramsay Pharmacy

Saturday, December 22: 8.30am-1pm.

Sunday, December 23: Closed.

Monday, December 24: 8.30am-5.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Gympie Friendlies Pharmacy

Saturday, December 22: 8.30am-12 noon.

Sunday, December 23: Closed.

Monday, December 24: 8am-5.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Gympie Day and Night Pharmacy

Saturday, December 22: 8.30am-6pm.

Sunday, December 23: 8.30am-6pm.

Monday, December 24: 8am-8pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 8.30am-6pm.

Convenience Stores

Monkland News and Convenience Store

Saturday, December 22: 4.30am-7.30pm.

Sunday, December 23: 4.30am-7.30pm.

Monday, December 24: 4.30am-7.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 7-11am.

Wednesday, December 26: 8am-3pm.

Long's Crescent Rd One Stop Shop

Saturday, December 22: 5am-6pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am-5pm.

Monday, December 24: 5am-7pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 8am-12 noon.

Wednesday, December 26: 7am-5pm.

Needful things Convenience and Takeaways

Saturday, December 22: 6am-7pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am-6pm.

Monday, December 24: Closed.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Jones Hill Store

Saturday, December 22: 5.30am-7pm.

Sunday, December 23: 5.30am-7pm.

Monday, December 24: 4.30am-7pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 7am-12pm.

Wednesday, December 26: 5.30am-7pm.

Victory Store

Saturday, December 22: 5am-7pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am-7pm.

Monday, December 24: 5am-7pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 8am-11am.

Wednesday, December 26: 7am-6pm.

Ginger's Horseshoe Bend

Saturday, December 22: 5am-6.30pm.

Sunday, December 23: 5am-6.30pm.

Monday, December : 5am-6.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 7am-11am.

Wednesday, December 26: 6am-6pm.

Ginger's Farm Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

Saturday, December 22: 7am-1.30pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-4pm.

Monday, December 24: 7am-5.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Heilbronn's Friendly Grocer Store

Saturday, December 22: 6.30am-7pm, Sunday December 23 6:30am-7pm, Monday December 24 6am-7pm, Tuesday December 25 6am-7pm, Wednesday December 26 6:30am-7pm.

Gympie West General Store

Thursday, December 20: 5.30am-6.30pm.

Friday, December 21: 5.30am-6.30pm.

Saturday, December 22: 5.30am-6pm.

Sunday, December 23: 5.30am-6pm.

Monday, December 24: 5.30am-6.30pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday. December 26: 5.30am-1pm.

LIQUOR STORES

Charlie's Cellarbrations drive thru

Saturday, December 22: 9am-10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-8.30pm.

Monday, December 24: 9am-10pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-10pm.

Jockey Club bottle shop

Saturday, December 22: 10am-10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-9pm.

Monday, December 24: 10am-9pm (takeaways until midnight).

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 10am-9pm.

Mt Pleasant bottle shop

Saturday, December 22: 9.30am-10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9.30am-7pm.

Monday, December 24: 9.30am-8pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 10am-7pm.

Cellarbrations at Aussie Hotel bottle shop

Saturday, December 22: 10am-9pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-6pm.

Monday, December 24: 10am-8pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Star Liquor (Phoenix Hotel) bottle shop

Saturday, December 22: 10am-10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-8pm.

Monday, December 24: 10am-9pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 10am-9pm.

Victory Hotel bottle shop

Saturday, December 22: 9am-9pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-7pm.

Monday, December 24: 9am-8pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-7pm.

Thirsty Camel Cooloola Cove

Saturday, December 22: 9am-5pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-3pm.

Monday, December 24: 9am-late.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 10am-3pm.

Liquor Legends Rainbow Beach

Saturday, December 22: 10am-11pm.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-11pm.

Monday, December 24: 10am-10pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 10am-10pm.

Joe's Grand Hotel Bottle shop, Goomeri

Saturday, December 22: 10am-late.

Sunday, December 23: 10am-5pm.

Monday, December 24: 10am-late.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Supermarkets

Drakes IGA

Saturday, December 22: 8am-6pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-9pm.

Monday, December 24: 7am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-6pm.

Woolworths Gympie

Saturday, December 22: 8am-6pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-6pm.

Monday, December 24: 8am-9pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 8am-9pm.

Woolworths Southside

Saturday, December 22: 8am-midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-midnight.

Monday, December 24: 8am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-6pm.

Coles

Saturday, December 22: 8am-10pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-10pm.

Monday, December 24: 8am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-6pm.

Woolworths Cooloola Cove

Saturday, December 22: 8am-midnight.

Sunday, December 23: 9am- midnight.

Monday, December 25: 8am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-6pm.

Aldi Gympie

Saturday, December 22: 8am-8pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-8pm.

Monday, December 24: 8.30am-6pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: 9am-6pm.

IGA Rainbow Beach

Saturday, December 22: 6am-8pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am-8pm.

Monday, DEcember 24: 6am-8pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 7am-4 or 5pm (business dependent).

Wednesday, December 26: 6am-8pm.

TCB IGA

Saturday, December 22: 6am-7pm.

Sunday, December 23: 6am-7pm.

Monday, December 24: 6am-7pm.

Tuesday, December 25: 7am-4pm.

Wednesday, December 26: 6am-7pm.

Specialty Shops

Toyworld Gympie

Saturday, December 22: 9am-1pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-1pm.

Monday, December 24: 9am-5pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.

Bella Casa

Saturday, December 22: 9am-1pm.

Sunday, December 23: 9am-1pm.

Monday, December 24: 9am-5pm.

Tuesday, December 25: Closed.

Wednesday, December 26: Closed.