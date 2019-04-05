MEGA LIST: What's on for Gympie kids these school hols

LOOKING for some fun for the kids these school holidays? Then you won't have to go far- the Gympie region has plenty of boredom busters for kids!

Check out the list below:

ALL HOLIDAYS:

Holiday Craft Bar at your local library

What: Stop by the children's area at your local library branch for free craft activities.

Age: 5-12

Bookings: Not necessary.

Where & when:

-Gympie Library

Weekdays Monday - Thursday (April 8-18) between 2-3pm.

-Tin Can Bay Library

Weekdays Tuesday to Thursday (April 9-18) between 11am-12noon.

-Imbil Library

Tuesdays April 9 and 16 between 10-11am.

-Rainbow Beach Library

Wednesdays April 10 and 17 between 3-4pm.

-Kilkivan Library

Thursdays April 11 and 18 between 10-11am.

School holiday fun at the allabilities park in Gympie Bella Masters. Renee Albrecht

Gympie Ten Pin Bowling

Where: 1a Potter St, Gympie

When: Seven days a week, Bingo Bowl Friday, Cosmic Bowl.

Cost: $9.90 for one game or $17 for two games per person including shoe-hire. Holiday special includes one game, hot chips, a can of soft drink for $14 per person.

Bookings: 5482 6688

Gympie Bone Museum

What: Animal skeleton displays

Where: Condies Arcade, Mary St, Gympie.

When: Tuesday- Saturday, 10am-3pm.

Skateland pics - Ethan Gordon Connor Peckitt

Gympie Skateland

What: Roller skate like it's the 1980s in this fantastic venue that offers fun for all ages.

Where: 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Gympie

When: Various times, Tuesday - Sunday, Roller Disco Friday, Saturday nights. For exact times check out the rink's Facebook page.

Gympie Cinemas

What: THE Gympie Cinema always has a range of PG and G rated movies on offer.

When: Open seven days a week

Where: 82 Monkland St, Gympie

Price: 15 years and over - $12, under 15 - $10

Details: Check out their website for what's screening and session times at gympiecinema.com.au.

WEEK 1

SATURDAY APRIL 6

Holiday Photos - Sean Robertson and Stephen Sutherland Connor Peckitt

Art Stars

BRING a friend, get creative, discover a new art technique and have fun every first Saturday of the month. This class is held by experienced tutors and gallery staff and suitable clothing is recommended as you might get a bit messy (Pictured above). Bookings essential.

Ages: 5-9 years

Cost: $2

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie.

When: 10am-noon.

Phone: 5481 0733

Revolve

What: Flipside circus presents Queensland's youngest circus stars in an incredible show

When: 11am-12 noon

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Cost: $20 each or $55 per family

Movies in the Park - Ferdinand

HOSTED by the Widgee Community Complex this fun, free, family movie will incorporate a free sausage sizzle, big games for the kids and there will be drinks available to purchase.

Where: Widgee Community Complex Ground, Power Rd, Widgee

When: 5.30pm

Join Sasha Stewart and all the other children at Holiday Fun - a great program full of fun things to do at Gympie Regional Gallery over the Easter holidays.

United Pro Wrestling

UNITED Pro Wrestling (pictured right) is back for another jam packed night of family friendly entertainment. Come see the hard hitters, high flyers and huge characters as they put on a show you won't forget. Food, drink, merchandise and giveaways are all available at the venue and match announcements are still to come.

Where: Gympie Golf Club, 2 Shields St.

When: 6.30-9pm

Cost: Tickets are available at stickytickets.com.au. Prices vary and group concessions are available.

SUNDAY APRIL 7

Celtic Illusion - The Irish Dance and Grand Illusion Sensation

THE premier Irish dance and illusion sensation that Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are going crazy over.

Where: Gympie Heritage Theatre, Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 7.30pm

Cost: $59.90 at qtix.com.au

There's lots of fun planned for the Christmas and summer holidays at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

MONDAY APRIL 8

Monday Monkey Magic Story Time

JOIN us for some of your favourite monkey rhymes, games and stories with chimps, orangutans, howlers, gorillas and Spunky Little Monkey.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 9.30-10.30am

Phone: 5481 0859

Medieval Mindstorms

CALLING all loyal subjects of the realm to participate in an exciting robotic challenge that is sure to make you go "huzzah”. Inspired by the jousting tournaments and battles of old, test your skills and see if you can become the champion of the realm. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.

Ages: 8-12 years

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor Stm Gympie.

When: 10-11am

Phone: 54810859

Flipside Circus Intensive (April 8-10)

THIS energetic, play-based introduction to basic circus skills including juggling and manipulation, and ground and aerial based activities.

Time: 9am - 3pm each day

Venue: Prospectors Hall

Cost: $150 (includes morning tea and lunch each day)

Ages: 8 -15years

8 April 2019 to 10 April 2019

Holiday fun at Lake Alford in Gympie Taya Johnston. Renee Albrecht

TUESDAY APRIL 9

Making Musical Junk - Gallery

Here's your chance to make and play your very own out of the humble 'pop' bottle and jam on various other musical sculptures made of junk by Recycling Queen/Artist/Musician Anya La Zanya.

Ages: 8+ years

Cost: $8

When: 10am - 12 noon

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

Bookings essential.

Goomeri Family Fun Day

Bring the whole family along for fun with face painting, pop-up library, giant games, sausage sizzle, and a jumping castle.

Where: Dickson Park

When: 10am-9pm

Cost: FREE

Holiday fun at Lake Alford in Gympie Joshua, Caleb and Eliza Pitt. Renee Albrecht

Rainbow Beach Art Group

JOIN us at Rainbow Beach Library for a fantastic morning of fun and creativity. Each session covers something different with the aim of exploring different avenues of art. Come along and enjoy a morning getting in touch with your inner artist. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach.

When: 10am-noon

Phone: 5486 3705

Horrible Histories: Measly Middle-Ages

JOIN us for an amazing morning as we take a look at the Measly Middle Ages (pictured below left). Learn some cool facts about life in Medieval Europe, compete for the crown in the Middle Ages Trivia Tournament and create some medieval craft. Bookings for all sessions essential at eventbrite.com.au

Ages: 8-12 years

Where: Goomeri Library, 5 Moore St, Goomeri.

When: 10-11am

Phone: 4168 4340

Other Horrible Histories events will take place at: Gympie Library on Wednesday April 10 from 10-11am and Imbil Library on Thursday April 11 from 11am-noon.

Have you seen my Dragon?

COME join us for activities and craft based on the book Have you seen my Dragon written by Steven Light. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.

Ages: 5-7 years

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan.

When: 3-4pm

Other Have you seen my Dragon? events will take place at: Gympie Library on Thursday April 11 from 10-11am and Tin Can Bay Library on Friday April 12 from 11am-noon.

Liezl Schreuder and Taylim Bellingan are having a ball making Egyptian inspired pots at the Gympie Gallery holiday fun activity. Donna Jones

WEDNESDAY APRIL 12

Stand up paddle boarding

Try one of the world's most popular new sports, Stand Up Paddle Boarding! Paddle along the mangrove ecosystem that is home to a large number of turtles and an important food source for local marine life including sting rays, sea birds, crabs and dugongs.

When: 11am

Where: Pelican Bay, Bullock Point

Ages:7+ years

Cost: $20

Tickets: https://standuppaddleboardingapril.eventbrite.com.au

Bookings essential: 1300 307 800, council@gympie.qld.gov.au

THURSDAY APRIL 11

Bunnings Family Evening for Easter

HOSTED by the Gympie Historic Auto Club Inc, there will be lots of historic cars on show and lots of free fun. The Easter Bunny may also make an appearance.

Where: Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, Hall Rd, Glanmire.

Time: 5.30pm.

SPLASHING FUN: Cousins Tom Honan, Sam Klein and Agnes Honan, with Milla Honan in the background, make the most of the Easter holidays at Gympie's aquatic centre. Contributed

FRIDAY APRIL 12

Bugs after dark

What: Discover the Gympie Bones after dark. Bring your torch and explore the exhibition with the lights out.

Where: Gympie Bone Museum

When: 6-8pm

Cost: $5

WEEK 2

SUNDAY APRIL 14

Rally Day

THE Gympie & District Pony Club are hosting a rally day. There will be plenty of pony club action, so head along for a fun-filled day.

Where: Gympie & District Pony Club, Jane St, Gympie.

When: 8am-1pm

Holiday fun at the all abilities park in Gympie Abigail Tshamala. Renee Albrecht

MONDAY APRIL 15

We're Going On an Easter Egg Hunt

RELIVE this adaptation of the classic children's picture book, We're Going on a Bear Hunt. Don't be surprised if you find some chocolates along the way.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 9.30-10.30am

Map Making Workshop with Kathleen Jennings

COME venture into the woods in a special fantastical map making workshop. Using folk tales as inspiration, learn the skills and techniques of narrative map making. Learn to explore your own worlds with ink and pen. Join illustrator Kathleen Jennings who has created maps for books such as Holly Black's The Cruel Prince and The Wicked King and Christopher Rowe's Telling the Map. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au

Ages: 10 years and up.

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 1-2pm

Phone: 5481 0859

Nibbles and Giggles at Kilkivan

JOIN us at the Kilkivan Library for Nibbles and Giggles. This is a social get together to chat over a coffee or tea and gives you the opportunity to borrow a book or DVD from the library. Coffee, tea and biscuits will be supplied.

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan

When: 9.30-11.30am

Keeley Kerr perfects her sketching at a Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Sir Ozobot

DO you think that you can help defeat the realm invaders? Join us to learn about basic programing and help Ozobot complete his quest. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.

Ages: 5-8 years

Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 1-2pm

Phone: 5481 0859

TUESDAY APRIL 16

Hack and Whack Storytime

INSPIRED by the book by Francisca Simon, come and join us for this special storytime and make your own Viking shield. Bookings essential for all sessions at eventbrite.com.au.

Ages: 5-8 years

Where: Goomeri Library, 5 Moore St, Goomeri.

When: 10-11am

Phone: 4168 4340

Other Hack and Whack Storytime events are on at: Imbil Library on Wednesday April 17 from 3-4pm, Gympie Library on Thursday April 18 from 10-11am and Rainbow Beach Library on Thursday April 18 from 10-11am.

Holiday fun at the all abilities park in Gympie (from left) Dakota, Tiahni, Georgia and Alahna Eley. Renee Albrecht

Medieval Science

JOIN us as we look back at the amazing discoveries and scientific designs that were created during this period. Try your hand at the Leonardo da Vinci Bridge challenge and see if you can be the winner of the flying machine race. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.

Ages: 8-12 years

Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan.

When: 3-4pm

Phone: 5484 1209

Other Medieval Science events are on at: Gympie Library on Wednesday April 17 from 10-11am and Tin Can Bay Library on Thursday April 18 from 3-4pm.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 17

Wednesday Gates

THE Cooloola BMX Club (pictured right) will be racing at their Wednesday night races. These are night time races and a chance for racers of all ages to showcase their talents. There is a canteen on site.

Where: Cooloola BMX, Wises Rd, Gympie.

When: 5.30-7pm

Arely Baker with his fabulous fibre animal made during the September Holiday Fun program at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Refocus Show Day

What: The Refocus Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Child & Family Wellbeing Service brings you a fun day of huge activities with skate board competition, BBQ, face painting, cultural games, live performance.

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Nelsons Reserve, Gympie

More information: 5417 4483

SATURDAY APRIL 20

Dragon Ball Z Super Tournament

EVERY Dragon Ball Z fan needs to take note of this public event at local gaming venue The Dice Spot. The Dice Spot also hosts regular Magic card games and board game theme nights.

Where: The Dice Spot, 102 Mellor St, Gympie.

When: 11am-1pm

Cost: $10