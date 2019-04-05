MEGA LIST: What's on for Gympie kids these school hols
LOOKING for some fun for the kids these school holidays? Then you won't have to go far- the Gympie region has plenty of boredom busters for kids!
Check out the list below:
ALL HOLIDAYS:
Holiday Craft Bar at your local library
What: Stop by the children's area at your local library branch for free craft activities.
Age: 5-12
Bookings: Not necessary.
Where & when:
-Gympie Library
Weekdays Monday - Thursday (April 8-18) between 2-3pm.
-Tin Can Bay Library
Weekdays Tuesday to Thursday (April 9-18) between 11am-12noon.
-Imbil Library
Tuesdays April 9 and 16 between 10-11am.
-Rainbow Beach Library
Wednesdays April 10 and 17 between 3-4pm.
-Kilkivan Library
Thursdays April 11 and 18 between 10-11am.
Gympie Ten Pin Bowling
Where: 1a Potter St, Gympie
When: Seven days a week, Bingo Bowl Friday, Cosmic Bowl.
Cost: $9.90 for one game or $17 for two games per person including shoe-hire. Holiday special includes one game, hot chips, a can of soft drink for $14 per person.
Bookings: 5482 6688
Gympie Bone Museum
What: Animal skeleton displays
Where: Condies Arcade, Mary St, Gympie.
When: Tuesday- Saturday, 10am-3pm.
Gympie Skateland
What: Roller skate like it's the 1980s in this fantastic venue that offers fun for all ages.
Where: 2/1 Pinewood Avenue, Gympie
When: Various times, Tuesday - Sunday, Roller Disco Friday, Saturday nights. For exact times check out the rink's Facebook page.
Gympie Cinemas
What: THE Gympie Cinema always has a range of PG and G rated movies on offer.
When: Open seven days a week
Where: 82 Monkland St, Gympie
Price: 15 years and over - $12, under 15 - $10
Details: Check out their website for what's screening and session times at gympiecinema.com.au.
WEEK 1
SATURDAY APRIL 6
Art Stars
BRING a friend, get creative, discover a new art technique and have fun every first Saturday of the month. This class is held by experienced tutors and gallery staff and suitable clothing is recommended as you might get a bit messy (Pictured above). Bookings essential.
Ages: 5-9 years
Cost: $2
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St, Gympie.
When: 10am-noon.
Phone: 5481 0733
Revolve
What: Flipside circus presents Queensland's youngest circus stars in an incredible show
When: 11am-12 noon
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
Cost: $20 each or $55 per family
Movies in the Park - Ferdinand
HOSTED by the Widgee Community Complex this fun, free, family movie will incorporate a free sausage sizzle, big games for the kids and there will be drinks available to purchase.
Where: Widgee Community Complex Ground, Power Rd, Widgee
When: 5.30pm
United Pro Wrestling
UNITED Pro Wrestling (pictured right) is back for another jam packed night of family friendly entertainment. Come see the hard hitters, high flyers and huge characters as they put on a show you won't forget. Food, drink, merchandise and giveaways are all available at the venue and match announcements are still to come.
Where: Gympie Golf Club, 2 Shields St.
When: 6.30-9pm
Cost: Tickets are available at stickytickets.com.au. Prices vary and group concessions are available.
SUNDAY APRIL 7
Celtic Illusion - The Irish Dance and Grand Illusion Sensation
THE premier Irish dance and illusion sensation that Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong are going crazy over.
Where: Gympie Heritage Theatre, Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 7.30pm
Cost: $59.90 at qtix.com.au
MONDAY APRIL 8
Monday Monkey Magic Story Time
JOIN us for some of your favourite monkey rhymes, games and stories with chimps, orangutans, howlers, gorillas and Spunky Little Monkey.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 9.30-10.30am
Phone: 5481 0859
Medieval Mindstorms
CALLING all loyal subjects of the realm to participate in an exciting robotic challenge that is sure to make you go "huzzah”. Inspired by the jousting tournaments and battles of old, test your skills and see if you can become the champion of the realm. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Ages: 8-12 years
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor Stm Gympie.
When: 10-11am
Phone: 54810859
Flipside Circus Intensive (April 8-10)
THIS energetic, play-based introduction to basic circus skills including juggling and manipulation, and ground and aerial based activities.
Time: 9am - 3pm each day
Venue: Prospectors Hall
Cost: $150 (includes morning tea and lunch each day)
Ages: 8 -15years
8 April 2019 to 10 April 2019
TUESDAY APRIL 9
Making Musical Junk - Gallery
Here's your chance to make and play your very own out of the humble 'pop' bottle and jam on various other musical sculptures made of junk by Recycling Queen/Artist/Musician Anya La Zanya.
Ages: 8+ years
Cost: $8
When: 10am - 12 noon
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery
Bookings essential.
Goomeri Family Fun Day
Bring the whole family along for fun with face painting, pop-up library, giant games, sausage sizzle, and a jumping castle.
Where: Dickson Park
When: 10am-9pm
Cost: FREE
Rainbow Beach Art Group
JOIN us at Rainbow Beach Library for a fantastic morning of fun and creativity. Each session covers something different with the aim of exploring different avenues of art. Come along and enjoy a morning getting in touch with your inner artist. Tea and coffee will be provided.
Where: Rainbow Beach Library, 32 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach.
When: 10am-noon
Phone: 5486 3705
Horrible Histories: Measly Middle-Ages
JOIN us for an amazing morning as we take a look at the Measly Middle Ages (pictured below left). Learn some cool facts about life in Medieval Europe, compete for the crown in the Middle Ages Trivia Tournament and create some medieval craft. Bookings for all sessions essential at eventbrite.com.au
Ages: 8-12 years
Where: Goomeri Library, 5 Moore St, Goomeri.
When: 10-11am
Phone: 4168 4340
Other Horrible Histories events will take place at: Gympie Library on Wednesday April 10 from 10-11am and Imbil Library on Thursday April 11 from 11am-noon.
Have you seen my Dragon?
COME join us for activities and craft based on the book Have you seen my Dragon written by Steven Light. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Ages: 5-7 years
Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan.
When: 3-4pm
Other Have you seen my Dragon? events will take place at: Gympie Library on Thursday April 11 from 10-11am and Tin Can Bay Library on Friday April 12 from 11am-noon.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 12
Stand up paddle boarding
Try one of the world's most popular new sports, Stand Up Paddle Boarding! Paddle along the mangrove ecosystem that is home to a large number of turtles and an important food source for local marine life including sting rays, sea birds, crabs and dugongs.
When: 11am
Where: Pelican Bay, Bullock Point
Ages:7+ years
Cost: $20
Tickets: https://standuppaddleboardingapril.eventbrite.com.au
Bookings essential: 1300 307 800, council@gympie.qld.gov.au
THURSDAY APRIL 11
Bunnings Family Evening for Easter
HOSTED by the Gympie Historic Auto Club Inc, there will be lots of historic cars on show and lots of free fun. The Easter Bunny may also make an appearance.
Where: Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, Hall Rd, Glanmire.
Time: 5.30pm.
FRIDAY APRIL 12
Bugs after dark
What: Discover the Gympie Bones after dark. Bring your torch and explore the exhibition with the lights out.
Where: Gympie Bone Museum
When: 6-8pm
Cost: $5
WEEK 2
SUNDAY APRIL 14
Rally Day
THE Gympie & District Pony Club are hosting a rally day. There will be plenty of pony club action, so head along for a fun-filled day.
Where: Gympie & District Pony Club, Jane St, Gympie.
When: 8am-1pm
MONDAY APRIL 15
We're Going On an Easter Egg Hunt
RELIVE this adaptation of the classic children's picture book, We're Going on a Bear Hunt. Don't be surprised if you find some chocolates along the way.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 9.30-10.30am
Map Making Workshop with Kathleen Jennings
COME venture into the woods in a special fantastical map making workshop. Using folk tales as inspiration, learn the skills and techniques of narrative map making. Learn to explore your own worlds with ink and pen. Join illustrator Kathleen Jennings who has created maps for books such as Holly Black's The Cruel Prince and The Wicked King and Christopher Rowe's Telling the Map. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au
Ages: 10 years and up.
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 1-2pm
Phone: 5481 0859
Nibbles and Giggles at Kilkivan
JOIN us at the Kilkivan Library for Nibbles and Giggles. This is a social get together to chat over a coffee or tea and gives you the opportunity to borrow a book or DVD from the library. Coffee, tea and biscuits will be supplied.
Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan
When: 9.30-11.30am
Sir Ozobot
DO you think that you can help defeat the realm invaders? Join us to learn about basic programing and help Ozobot complete his quest. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Ages: 5-8 years
Where: Gympie Library, 8-14 Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 1-2pm
Phone: 5481 0859
TUESDAY APRIL 16
Hack and Whack Storytime
INSPIRED by the book by Francisca Simon, come and join us for this special storytime and make your own Viking shield. Bookings essential for all sessions at eventbrite.com.au.
Ages: 5-8 years
Where: Goomeri Library, 5 Moore St, Goomeri.
When: 10-11am
Phone: 4168 4340
Other Hack and Whack Storytime events are on at: Imbil Library on Wednesday April 17 from 3-4pm, Gympie Library on Thursday April 18 from 10-11am and Rainbow Beach Library on Thursday April 18 from 10-11am.
Medieval Science
JOIN us as we look back at the amazing discoveries and scientific designs that were created during this period. Try your hand at the Leonardo da Vinci Bridge challenge and see if you can be the winner of the flying machine race. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au.
Ages: 8-12 years
Where: Kilkivan Library, 31 Bligh St, Kilkivan.
When: 3-4pm
Phone: 5484 1209
Other Medieval Science events are on at: Gympie Library on Wednesday April 17 from 10-11am and Tin Can Bay Library on Thursday April 18 from 3-4pm.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 17
Wednesday Gates
THE Cooloola BMX Club (pictured right) will be racing at their Wednesday night races. These are night time races and a chance for racers of all ages to showcase their talents. There is a canteen on site.
Where: Cooloola BMX, Wises Rd, Gympie.
When: 5.30-7pm
Refocus Show Day
What: The Refocus Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Child & Family Wellbeing Service brings you a fun day of huge activities with skate board competition, BBQ, face painting, cultural games, live performance.
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Nelsons Reserve, Gympie
More information: 5417 4483
SATURDAY APRIL 20
Dragon Ball Z Super Tournament
EVERY Dragon Ball Z fan needs to take note of this public event at local gaming venue The Dice Spot. The Dice Spot also hosts regular Magic card games and board game theme nights.
Where: The Dice Spot, 102 Mellor St, Gympie.
When: 11am-1pm
Cost: $10