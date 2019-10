MEGA LIST: 67 people to face Gympie courts today

EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, October 14, 2019:

Alford, Jamie Luke, Mr

Appelt, Jai, Mr

Baker, Scott Anthony

Baxter, Daniel Malcolm

Beck, Maree Ann, Miss

Blackman, Scott James, Mr

Boole, Chloe Fay, Miss

Borg, Karl James

Bourke, Michael Graham

Brazier, Lynn Marie

Brook, Mathew Steven

Brown, Adam Jeffrey

Bunk, Kylee Samone, Mrs

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Butler, Adam Scott Francis

Canavan, Jason Daniel

Centemeri, Benjamin Louis, Mr

Champkin, Naomi Skye, Ms

Chapman, Liam Jeffrey

Condon, Bud Fredrick

Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford

Donney, Andrew William, Mr

Druce, Charley John, Mr

Duggan, Tye John

Elesits, Frank

England, Jed James, Mr

Foley, Wayne Andrew Joseph

Gallaher, Keven Alan Ralphael

Gallaher, Teleaha Edward Crystal

Goodwyn, Heidi

Green, Frederick Charles

Green, Kenneth Garth

Hames, Jessie Leena

Hargest, Daniel Jake

Hartwell, Lyndon James

Humphries, Karen Louise

Isaacs-Washington, Jaylee Alana

Knight, Mandylee

Lightfoot, Neil Allan

Lindsey, Raymond Isaac

Mcleish, Karl Alexander

Middleton, William Charles

Miller, Jasmyn Skye

Miller, Jasmyn Skye

Mills, Kyron Brougham

Molina, Liam Francesco Bauld

Newey, Aaron, Mr

Packer, Henry Charles

Pohlner, Ricky James, Mr

Price, Harley Hudson

Reed, Andrew Jon

Reid, Robyn Louise

Richards, Konomie Rose, Ms

Seckington, Maddison Louise

Semmens, Michael Ross

Shootingstar, Steven Zen

Tschirpig, Malcolm David, Mr

Widt, Jayden Douglas

Williams, Jason

Wilshere, Courtney Jade

Wilson, Craig Anthony

The Gympie District Court house are currently sitting in Gympie. These are the people attending Gympie District Court today: