MEGA LIST: 40 jobs listed in Gympie now

1. Formworker, Gympie

Casual/Temporary

Our client is a leader in bridge and civil construction and are currently working in the rural Gympie Region and required extra Trade Qualified and experienced formworkers to assist with their project in Kandanga.

Must be TQ and have concreting experience in bridge work.

APPLY HERE

2. Replenishment Team Member @ Woolworths

Gympie

The successful candidate will need to be available to be rostered between the hours of 7:00 pm to 12:00 am over the 7 days of trade, and will be offered a part time position of 12 hours per week.

. Australia's largest retailer

. Market competitive Enterprise Agreement + additional team member benefits

APPLY HERE

3. Deli Team Member @ Woolworths

Gympie

The successful candidate will need to be available to be rostered afternoon, evening and weekend shifts, and will be offered a casual position.

. Become a part of the Fresh Food Team

. Connect and give back to your community

. Unlimited career opportunities

APPLY HERE

4. Cleaner @ St Vincents Care Services

Casual, Gympie

We are seeking cleaning team members to join St Vincent's Care Services at SVCS Gympie.

SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.

APPLY HERE

5. Maintenance Officer @ St Vincents Care Services

We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Maintenance Officer to join our team at SVCS Gympie.

SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.

APPLY HERE

6. School Bus Driver @ Karabee Bus & Coach

Amamoor, Part time position

Karrabee Bus + Coach are going places and need a polite, enthusiastic outgoing bus driver for school and charter operations. Want to be in the drivers seat? Then consider a position with us.

If you have a positive disposition, a great work ethic and you are organised and self motivated, then you may be just who the Karrabee team are looking for!

APPLY HERE

7. Massage Therapist & Salon Manager @ Startingpoint Group

Full Time (Gympie, Kallangur & Gatton)

Organise and control the operation of the beauty Salon. Oversee services and ensure that the salon is clean, organised and well-staffed.

To be successful, you must have relevant qualification in Massage and relevant work experience in a similar position.

APPLY HERE

8. Administration Clerk @ Gympie Meals on Wheels

Part Time, Gympie

We are seeking a permanent part time Administration Clerk who is competent with computers and has an understanding of the Aged Care Industry.

The role will include coordinating services for clients of Meals on Wheels, responsible for maintaining records, documents, rosters.

APPLY HERE

9. Talent Developer @ MAX Solutions

Full Time, Gympie

Site based position / facilitating group sessions

Ongoing training and support to assist you with reaching your targets

Assisting people with their employment goals / outcome focused

APPLY HERE

10. Customer Service Officer @ Heritage Bank

Full Time, Gympie

Join us here at Heritage Bank and know that you are making a real difference. Previous experience in a retail sales/target based environment is ideal.

33.25 hours per fortnight

Give our customers a reason to smile

Build customer loyalty and exceed their experience

APPLY HERE

11. Recycling Attendants @ Endeavour Foundation

Part Time

Multiple locations - Gympie | Tin Can Bay | Mary Valley | Gunalda |Sexton | Widge | Rainbow Beach | Kilkivan | Goomeri

The Recycling Attendant will assist the Shift Supervisor in the coordination of recyclable goods to ensure items are recycled appropriately and in line with our contractual obligations.

$19.22 + Allowances + Salary Packaging + Super

APPLY HERE

12. Dental Assistant @ Gympie Family Dental

Casual, Gympie

Dental Assistant required for approx.2 days per week.

Dental experience an advantage.

Must be reliable and willing to take on various tasks within the dental field.

APPLY HERE

13. Rehabilitation Physiotherapist @ Allied Connect

Full Time, Gympie

Great rates, varied caseload and flexibility, schedule your work to fit your life

New graduates welcome to apply

Tablet, CPD allowance and Car provided

Opportunities are currently available for physiotherapists who enjoy making a difference for their clients and enjoy a successful work/life balance

APPLY HERE

14. Employment Consultant @ Advanced Personnel Management

Full time, Tin Can Bay

We have an opportunity for an experienced Employment Consultant to join a highly established team in Tin Can Bay.

This role would ideally suit someone who has had exposure to either the JA or DES contract and can demonstrate their ability to create employment opportunities for jobseekers.

APPLY HERE

15. Care Manager - Aged Care @ Australian Health Professionals

Full Time, Gympie

Established Aged Care Provider looking for a Strong 2IC to support the Facility Manager towards creating a positive workplace culture and driving the facility forward.Work towards achieving a positive workplace culture

Be mentored by an outstanding Facility Manager

APPLY HERE

16. Parks Labourer, Gympie

Casual/Vacation job

Seeking an experienced Parks Labourer, 2 month temporary contract, assist in the maintenance of parks & recreational areas within the Gympie region.

$20 - $29.99 per hour

APPLY HERE

17. Clinical Nurse @ Blue Care

Full Time, Gympie

Your role will provide holistic care that promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

This involves providing clinical advice including the development, implementation, monitoring and review of care plans

APPLY HERE

18. General Sales Manager @ Action Ford

Full Time

We are looking for an experienced General Sales Manager to supervise our new and used vehicle sales activities.

The role will report direct to the Dealer Principal, with focus on improving where possible, the sales performance of all the sales departments, with special attention on finance penetration and aftermarket.

APPLY HERE

19. Experience Fashion Store Manager @ Noni B

Full time, Gympie

Are you fashion savvy? A stylish manager? We are progressing in every sense & want the best in the retail game to join us! Noni B Gympie

A fun and supportive environment where everyone is treated with respect

A united team working together to shape our success story

Large company where skills are valued with plenty of opportunities for growth

APPLY HERE

20. Gaming Supervisor @ Phoenix Hotel

Full Time, Gympie

The Phoenix Hotel is seeking an experienced Gaming Supervisor to oversee our 35 machine gaming roo. Yiu will:

A genuine passion for Gaming and appreciation for quality service

Ability to create a friendly, welcoming atmosphere in the room

Have the ability to run promotions in the gaming room, which are both fun and interactive

APPLY HERE

21. Marketing Manager @ Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Part Time, Gympie

Two day per week opportunity on a 6 month max term contract

Connect with the community to create exceptional customer experiences

Campaign management with focus on digital and social

Rare 2 day per week opportunity

APPLY HERE

22. Distribution & Meat processing team members @ Nolan Meats

Full Time, Gympie

Duties may include reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products, packing and processing beef product.

Full time employment

Family owned Company trading for 59years

Training provided

APPLY HERE

23. Sheet Metal Worker @ Nolan Meats

Gympie

We are currently seeking a fabricator with experience in sheet metal who possesses the ability to read and interpret technical drawings, think on their feet and demonstrate high level TIG and stainless steel fabrication skills.

Experience within workshop fabrication and site installation in food processing environments would be advantageous.

Tradespeople who pride themselves on producing quality work are encouraged to apply.

APPLY HERE

24. Mechanical Fitter @ Nolan Meats

We are seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who are interested in working as a Mechanical Fitter.

The ideal applicant for this role would:

Relevant mechanical fitter trade qualifications and experience

Possess good English and Mathematics skills and knowledge

Be an enthusiastic, energetic self-starter

APPLY HERE

25. Sheet Metal Fabricator @ Vindicator Products

Gympie

Vindicator Products, an Australian owned company, is a leader in the design and manufacture of high quality products

The growth at Vindicator Products has opened up an exciting career opportunity for a hard working and dedicated individual looking to build a long term career with our company.

We have a large range of machinery, CNC machines, Fronius Welders with push pull guns.

Applicants with the knowledge of using this equipment and experience in sheet metal welding will be looked upon favourable but are not essential as we are happy to train the right candidate.

APPLY HERE

26. Admin officer (Community Facilities) @ Gympie Regional Council

Gympie, part time, fixed term

Remuneration: Hourly rate - $31 plus superannuation

This role provides a high level of administrative support to the Senior Officer - Community Facilities, Manager - Community Development and Facilities and to the Community Development and Facilities Branch, coupled with providing exceptional accuracy and customer service to both internal and external stakeholders.

This position will be fixed term for approximately 7 months, with the possibility of extension and the fortnightly hours will begin at 24.5 hours per fortnight, subject to change dependant on the job share incumbent.

APPLY HERE

27. Chief Information Officer @ Gympie Regional Council

The Chief Information Officer will be responsible for leading an agile, responsive and innovative team of 10 -15 professionals that are able to move quickly to deliver technology improvements that make a real difference for both the Council and the people of the Gympie Region.

APPLY HERE

28. Children & Families Coordinator @ Anglicare

Gympie

Our Intensive Family Support Service assists families who are concerned about some areas of their family life, particularly the safety and wellbeing of their children.

The service helps families to identify their own strengths, set goals for themselves, provides practical home support and strive to support families to build a pathway to the life they want.

APPLY HERE

29. Identified Foster & Kinship Care Case Worker @ Anglicare

Full time, Gympie

Our Foster & Kinship Care program provides support to children and young people who are placed in out of home care, and our Intensive Family Support Service works closely with families to provide support to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their children.

As part of our Children & Families Indigenous Workforce and Case Work strategy, we are currently looking to fill a Foster and Kinship Care Case Worker role on a permanent, full time basis.

Anglicare Southern Queensland considers that being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under S25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld).

APPLY HERE

30. Caravan Repairer/ Technician, Gympie.

The successful applicant must be well experienced in all facets of the caravan & rv industry. Must hold a current drivers licence. A forklift ticket would be of benefit but not neccasary.

Additional trades & certifications such as Auto electrical, refridgeration, gas, mechanical or electrical would be an asset.

This position could be a fulltime position for the right candidate. Wages can be discussed upon interview.

APPLY HERE

31. Mystery Shopper @ various Gympie region locations

Casual position at Gympie, Curra, Kybong,

Duties involve surveying customer service in the Curra area and completing a service report.

Job requirement: Must have own transport and drivers licence and good communication skills. You will need to attend a local service station and make a purchase of petrol, along with a small instore purchase, both of which you will be reimbursed for. You then fill out an online report of the visit.

APPLY HERE

32. Sales Assistant @ Jay Jays

Casual, Gympie

You will provide exceptional customer service, be great at maximising sales and will take pride in maintaining the store presentation.

Why join us? Because you'll get:

to work with successful and popular fashion brands

coaching and training to set you up for success

exceptional career opportunities within the group

generous staff discounts

APPLY HERE

33. Food Service Team Member @ KFC Gympie

Food Service Team Members consistently prepare high quality food products that create irresistible tastes for our customers whilst maintaining clean and well-presented facilities.

No experience necessary as full training will be provided to all employees.

Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.

APPLY HERE

34. Customer Service Team Member @ KFC Gympie

Customer Service Team Members are responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers.

No experience necessary as full Training will be provided to all employees. Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria

APPLY HERE

35. Occupational Therapist @ Goodstart Early Learning

This an integral role implementing a specific evidence based model of practice. You will be working within centres that are situated within communities where there is a high number of vulnerable children.

The role will be supporting our EChO centre in Gympie. This is a 12 month fixed term contract, working on a part time basis, 7.6 hours per week.

APPLY HERE

36. Specch Pathologist @ Goodstart Early Learning

Goodstart Early Learning has the unique opportunity for a Speech Pathologist to join the Social Inclusion Team on a 12 month fixed term contract for 1 day (7.6 hours) per week, based at our centre in Gympie.

The Speech Pathologist will perform a range of professional, educational and administrative functions to support the TaLKERS speech pathology program which forms part of the organisation's Social Inclusion Strategy within the Enhancing Children's Outcomes (EChO) approach.

APPLY HERE

37. Travel Sales Consultant @ Flight Centre, Gympie

Gympie

Flight Centre is on the lookout for customer service and sales extraordinaires to take on-board our journey as we continue to be the global leader in world class travel.

You will:

Research, plan and sell customer's dream holidays

Join a social team in a fast paced work-hard-play-hard environment

Enjoy the flexibility that comes with a rotating 7 day roster

Receive full training and ongoing career development

APPLY HERE

38. Carpenter in Gympie

Long Term Contract

Excellent Rate

Work In Gympie

Your next employer; is a busy local builder with a dominant market presence in the industry. They have a range of projects from government projects, childcare centres, multi storey Unit developments to large renovations.

You will be experienced with all aspects carpentry from footings to finishing and have the ability to work with a range of sub-contractors.

APPLY HERE

39. Customer Service Manager @ Bank of Queensland

The purpose of this position is to work closely with the Branch Manager to lead, motivate and coach the service team to deliver superior customer service and achieve the Branch targets.

This position has a strong focus in supporting the Branch Manager to enhance team performance and productivity, achieve quality and compliance requirements and to effectively manage and develop staff.

APPLY HERE

40. Physiotherapist in Gympie

Part-time

Vivir Healthcare are currently seeking a passionate physiotherapist to join our team on a part-time basis in Gympie.

. Opportunity to work in the booming aged care industry

. Supportive Team Environment

. Monthly professional development

APPLY HERE