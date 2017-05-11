MEGA LIST: 40 jobs listed in Gympie now

1. Formworker, Gympie
Casual/Temporary
Our client is a leader in bridge and civil construction and are currently working in the rural Gympie Region and required extra Trade Qualified and experienced formworkers to assist with their project in Kandanga.
Must be TQ and have concreting experience in bridge work.
2. Replenishment Team Member @ Woolworths
Gympie
The successful candidate will need to be available to be rostered between the hours of 7:00 pm to 12:00 am over the 7 days of trade, and will be offered a part time position of 12 hours per week.
. Australia's largest retailer
. Market competitive Enterprise Agreement + additional team member benefits
3. Deli Team Member @ Woolworths
Gympie
The successful candidate will need to be available to be rostered afternoon, evening and weekend shifts, and will be offered a casual position.
. Become a part of the Fresh Food Team
. Connect and give back to your community
. Unlimited career opportunities
4. Cleaner @ St Vincents Care Services
Casual, Gympie
We are seeking cleaning team members to join St Vincent's Care Services at SVCS Gympie.
SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.
5. Maintenance Officer @ St Vincents Care Services
We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Maintenance Officer to join our team at SVCS Gympie.
SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.
6. School Bus Driver @ Karabee Bus & Coach
Amamoor, Part time position
Karrabee Bus + Coach are going places and need a polite, enthusiastic outgoing bus driver for school and charter operations. Want to be in the drivers seat? Then consider a position with us.
If you have a positive disposition, a great work ethic and you are organised and self motivated, then you may be just who the Karrabee team are looking for!
7. Massage Therapist & Salon Manager @ Startingpoint Group
Full Time (Gympie, Kallangur & Gatton)
- Organise and control the operation of the beauty Salon. Oversee services and ensure that the salon is clean, organised and well-staffed.
- To be successful, you must have relevant qualification in Massage and relevant work experience in a similar position.
8. Administration Clerk @ Gympie Meals on Wheels
Part Time, Gympie
- We are seeking a permanent part time Administration Clerk who is competent with computers and has an understanding of the Aged Care Industry.
- The role will include coordinating services for clients of Meals on Wheels, responsible for maintaining records, documents, rosters.
9. Talent Developer @ MAX Solutions
Full Time, Gympie
- Site based position / facilitating group sessions
- Ongoing training and support to assist you with reaching your targets
- Assisting people with their employment goals / outcome focused
10. Customer Service Officer @ Heritage Bank
Full Time, Gympie
Join us here at Heritage Bank and know that you are making a real difference. Previous experience in a retail sales/target based environment is ideal.
- 33.25 hours per fortnight
- Give our customers a reason to smile
- Build customer loyalty and exceed their experience
11. Recycling Attendants @ Endeavour Foundation
Part Time
Multiple locations - Gympie | Tin Can Bay | Mary Valley | Gunalda |Sexton | Widge | Rainbow Beach | Kilkivan | Goomeri
The Recycling Attendant will assist the Shift Supervisor in the coordination of recyclable goods to ensure items are recycled appropriately and in line with our contractual obligations.
$19.22 + Allowances + Salary Packaging + Super
12. Dental Assistant @ Gympie Family Dental
Casual, Gympie
- Dental Assistant required for approx.2 days per week.
- Dental experience an advantage.
- Must be reliable and willing to take on various tasks within the dental field.
13. Rehabilitation Physiotherapist @ Allied Connect
Full Time, Gympie
- Great rates, varied caseload and flexibility, schedule your work to fit your life
- New graduates welcome to apply
- Tablet, CPD allowance and Car provided
- Opportunities are currently available for physiotherapists who enjoy making a difference for their clients and enjoy a successful work/life balance
14. Employment Consultant @ Advanced Personnel Management
Full time, Tin Can Bay
We have an opportunity for an experienced Employment Consultant to join a highly established team in Tin Can Bay.
This role would ideally suit someone who has had exposure to either the JA or DES contract and can demonstrate their ability to create employment opportunities for jobseekers.
15. Care Manager - Aged Care @ Australian Health Professionals
Full Time, Gympie
Established Aged Care Provider looking for a Strong 2IC to support the Facility Manager towards creating a positive workplace culture and driving the facility forward.Work towards achieving a positive workplace culture
Be mentored by an outstanding Facility Manager
16. Parks Labourer, Gympie
Casual/Vacation job
Seeking an experienced Parks Labourer, 2 month temporary contract, assist in the maintenance of parks & recreational areas within the Gympie region.
$20 - $29.99 per hour
17. Clinical Nurse @ Blue Care
Full Time, Gympie
Your role will provide holistic care that promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.
This involves providing clinical advice including the development, implementation, monitoring and review of care plans
18. General Sales Manager @ Action Ford
Full Time
We are looking for an experienced General Sales Manager to supervise our new and used vehicle sales activities.
The role will report direct to the Dealer Principal, with focus on improving where possible, the sales performance of all the sales departments, with special attention on finance penetration and aftermarket.
19. Experience Fashion Store Manager @ Noni B
Full time, Gympie
Are you fashion savvy? A stylish manager? We are progressing in every sense & want the best in the retail game to join us! Noni B Gympie
- A fun and supportive environment where everyone is treated with respect
- A united team working together to shape our success story
- Large company where skills are valued with plenty of opportunities for growth
20. Gaming Supervisor @ Phoenix Hotel
Full Time, Gympie
The Phoenix Hotel is seeking an experienced Gaming Supervisor to oversee our 35 machine gaming roo. Yiu will:
- A genuine passion for Gaming and appreciation for quality service
- Ability to create a friendly, welcoming atmosphere in the room
- Have the ability to run promotions in the gaming room, which are both fun and interactive
21. Marketing Manager @ Gympie Central Shopping Centre
Part Time, Gympie
- Two day per week opportunity on a 6 month max term contract
- Connect with the community to create exceptional customer experiences
- Campaign management with focus on digital and social
- Rare 2 day per week opportunity
22. Distribution & Meat processing team members @ Nolan Meats
Full Time, Gympie
Duties may include reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products, packing and processing beef product.
- Full time employment
- Family owned Company trading for 59years
- Training provided
23. Sheet Metal Worker @ Nolan Meats
Gympie
We are currently seeking a fabricator with experience in sheet metal who possesses the ability to read and interpret technical drawings, think on their feet and demonstrate high level TIG and stainless steel fabrication skills.
Experience within workshop fabrication and site installation in food processing environments would be advantageous.
Tradespeople who pride themselves on producing quality work are encouraged to apply.
24. Mechanical Fitter @ Nolan Meats
We are seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who are interested in working as a Mechanical Fitter.
The ideal applicant for this role would:
- Relevant mechanical fitter trade qualifications and experience
- Possess good English and Mathematics skills and knowledge
- Be an enthusiastic, energetic self-starter
25. Sheet Metal Fabricator @ Vindicator Products
Gympie
Vindicator Products, an Australian owned company, is a leader in the design and manufacture of high quality products
The growth at Vindicator Products has opened up an exciting career opportunity for a hard working and dedicated individual looking to build a long term career with our company.
We have a large range of machinery, CNC machines, Fronius Welders with push pull guns.
Applicants with the knowledge of using this equipment and experience in sheet metal welding will be looked upon favourable but are not essential as we are happy to train the right candidate.
26. Admin officer (Community Facilities) @ Gympie Regional Council
Gympie, part time, fixed term
Remuneration: Hourly rate - $31 plus superannuation
This role provides a high level of administrative support to the Senior Officer - Community Facilities, Manager - Community Development and Facilities and to the Community Development and Facilities Branch, coupled with providing exceptional accuracy and customer service to both internal and external stakeholders.
This position will be fixed term for approximately 7 months, with the possibility of extension and the fortnightly hours will begin at 24.5 hours per fortnight, subject to change dependant on the job share incumbent.
27. Chief Information Officer @ Gympie Regional Council
The Chief Information Officer will be responsible for leading an agile, responsive and innovative team of 10 -15 professionals that are able to move quickly to deliver technology improvements that make a real difference for both the Council and the people of the Gympie Region.
28. Children & Families Coordinator @ Anglicare
Gympie
Our Intensive Family Support Service assists families who are concerned about some areas of their family life, particularly the safety and wellbeing of their children.
The service helps families to identify their own strengths, set goals for themselves, provides practical home support and strive to support families to build a pathway to the life they want.
29. Identified Foster & Kinship Care Case Worker @ Anglicare
Full time, Gympie
Our Foster & Kinship Care program provides support to children and young people who are placed in out of home care, and our Intensive Family Support Service works closely with families to provide support to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their children.
As part of our Children & Families Indigenous Workforce and Case Work strategy, we are currently looking to fill a Foster and Kinship Care Case Worker role on a permanent, full time basis.
Anglicare Southern Queensland considers that being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under S25 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld).
30. Caravan Repairer/ Technician, Gympie.
The successful applicant must be well experienced in all facets of the caravan & rv industry. Must hold a current drivers licence. A forklift ticket would be of benefit but not neccasary.
Additional trades & certifications such as Auto electrical, refridgeration, gas, mechanical or electrical would be an asset.
This position could be a fulltime position for the right candidate. Wages can be discussed upon interview.
31. Mystery Shopper @ various Gympie region locations
Casual position at Gympie, Curra, Kybong,
Duties involve surveying customer service in the Curra area and completing a service report.
Job requirement: Must have own transport and drivers licence and good communication skills. You will need to attend a local service station and make a purchase of petrol, along with a small instore purchase, both of which you will be reimbursed for. You then fill out an online report of the visit.
32. Sales Assistant @ Jay Jays
Casual, Gympie
You will provide exceptional customer service, be great at maximising sales and will take pride in maintaining the store presentation.
Why join us? Because you'll get:
- to work with successful and popular fashion brands
- coaching and training to set you up for success
- exceptional career opportunities within the group
- generous staff discounts
33. Food Service Team Member @ KFC Gympie
Food Service Team Members consistently prepare high quality food products that create irresistible tastes for our customers whilst maintaining clean and well-presented facilities.
No experience necessary as full training will be provided to all employees.
Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria.
34. Customer Service Team Member @ KFC Gympie
Customer Service Team Members are responsible for ensuring the provision of fresh, quality products, friendly and efficient service and maintaining clean and well-presented facilities for our valued customers.
No experience necessary as full Training will be provided to all employees. Retail Traineeships are also available for employees who meet the required criteria
35. Occupational Therapist @ Goodstart Early Learning
This an integral role implementing a specific evidence based model of practice. You will be working within centres that are situated within communities where there is a high number of vulnerable children.
The role will be supporting our EChO centre in Gympie. This is a 12 month fixed term contract, working on a part time basis, 7.6 hours per week.
36. Specch Pathologist @ Goodstart Early Learning
Goodstart Early Learning has the unique opportunity for a Speech Pathologist to join the Social Inclusion Team on a 12 month fixed term contract for 1 day (7.6 hours) per week, based at our centre in Gympie.
The Speech Pathologist will perform a range of professional, educational and administrative functions to support the TaLKERS speech pathology program which forms part of the organisation's Social Inclusion Strategy within the Enhancing Children's Outcomes (EChO) approach.
37. Travel Sales Consultant @ Flight Centre, Gympie
Gympie
Flight Centre is on the lookout for customer service and sales extraordinaires to take on-board our journey as we continue to be the global leader in world class travel.
You will:
- Research, plan and sell customer's dream holidays
- Join a social team in a fast paced work-hard-play-hard environment
- Enjoy the flexibility that comes with a rotating 7 day roster
- Receive full training and ongoing career development
38. Carpenter in Gympie
- Long Term Contract
- Excellent Rate
- Work In Gympie
Your next employer; is a busy local builder with a dominant market presence in the industry. They have a range of projects from government projects, childcare centres, multi storey Unit developments to large renovations.
You will be experienced with all aspects carpentry from footings to finishing and have the ability to work with a range of sub-contractors.
39. Customer Service Manager @ Bank of Queensland
The purpose of this position is to work closely with the Branch Manager to lead, motivate and coach the service team to deliver superior customer service and achieve the Branch targets.
This position has a strong focus in supporting the Branch Manager to enhance team performance and productivity, achieve quality and compliance requirements and to effectively manage and develop staff.
40. Physiotherapist in Gympie
Part-time
Vivir Healthcare are currently seeking a passionate physiotherapist to join our team on a part-time basis in Gympie.
. Opportunity to work in the booming aged care industry
. Supportive Team Environment
. Monthly professional development