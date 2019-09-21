MEGA LIST: 30 things to try over the coming week in Gympie

Mitchell Creek Rock n Blues Fest. Mitchell Creek Rock n Blues Fest

1. MITCHELL CREEK BLUES FESTIVAL

When: Thursday September 19 to Sunday September 22

Where: Mitchell Creek, Kandanga

Cost: Tickets at mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest.com.au - free onsite camping

EXPERIENCES like the Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest are designed to take you on an adventure that connects you with friends, music and like minded people in an intimate and inspirational setting. Situated in a valley 9 klms from Kandanga, the festival has more than 150 artists over three days and nights and includes the multicultural food festival.

Gympie Landcare has it's annual festival on today. Renee Albrecht

2. GYMPIE LANDCARE FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4.00pm

Where: Gympie Landcare Nursery, 365 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen (additional parking and shuttle buses will be going to and from Victory College every 15 minutes).

Cost: Gold Coin donation to go towards Gympie Landcare.

LANDCARE are super excited to announce the second annual Landcare Festival, packed full of activities. There will be free presentations by well-known hosts, a bush tucker cooking class by James Barnden, more than 25 vendors, kid's zone activities (murals, craft, musical instruments etc.), treasure hunt, face painting, jumping castle, plant your own seed workshop (and you get to keep it and watch it grow) and a petting zoo with reptiles and fluffy animals. Zinc Radio will be broadcasting live and will be drawing raffles throughout the day. Plus there will be a sausage sizzle and food vendors and live entertainment.

Caitlin Urwin, Mikaela Calvert and Lily Van Dorrestein are ready for the Gympie Times Race Day on September 21. Troy Jegers

3. GYMPIE TIMES RACE DAY - LADIES DAY

When: Saturday September 21 from 11am

Where: Gympie Turf Club

Cost: $12 - Ladies Free

BLACK and white is the dress code for the annual Gympie Times Race Day. This meeting will be a dual code with both thoroughbred and harness racing. Ladies, get your gals, frock up, and let your hair down. It's a full race program in both codes plus there will live music, Fashions on the Field and another chance to win the car.

It's Ladies Day at The Gympie Times Race Day on September 21. Troy Jegers

4. GYMPIE TIMES LADIES DAY - AFTER PARTY AT THE JOCKEY

When: Saturday September 21 at 7pm

Where: Jockey Club Hotel

JOIN us at the Jockey for the Gympie Times Ladies Day. We've got DJ Linamix bringing all the biggest dance floor bangers and retro hits plus hot food platters and ice cold beer. Doesn't get much better than that!

The Majestic Flapper Party will transport you back to the 1920s. Contributed

5. MAJESTIC THEATRE FLAPPER PARTY

When: Saturday September 21 from 6-10pm.

Where: Majestic Theatre, Pomona

THE decade that was known as the 'Flapper' era was the era when the magnificent Majestic Theatre was born. Dance the night away in your fabulous flapper gear to the fantastic sounds of the Chardonnay Sippers featuring Jane Michelle, as they swing you back almost 100 years to the time of the Jazz era. Tickets cost $60 and includes an authentic 1920s three course meal and free champagne on arrival. The cocktails will be flowing just like they did in the 1920s.

Restaurant table with silverware, wine and wine glasses Brian Jackson

6. CAPELLI POP UP RESTAURANT

When: Saturday September 21 from 6-8pm

Where: SomaSoma on Mellor St, Gympie.

DON'T miss for one night only this five course degustation by renown chef Michael Hehir. Bookings are essential as there a limited numbers and no walk-ins will be permitted. The cost is $65 per person. Matching wines are also available. Please advise any dietry requirements when booking on 0447 124 160.

Enjoy a movie in the park on Saturday night. milanvirijevic

7. MOVIES IN THE PARK - PATRICK

When: Saturday September 21 from 6pm

Where: Nelson Reserve Park, Gympie

PATRICK is a film about Sarah who is a young woman whose life is in a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after. Yet, like it or not, her Grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoiled pug - Patrick. For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/moviesinthepark. Movies in the Park is an unsupervised event.

The Gympie Athletics Spring Carnival is on this weekend. Meg Gannon

8. GYMPIE ATHLETICS SPRING CARNIVAL

When: Sunday September 22 at 8am

Where: Albert Park Sports Ground, Gympie

OPEN to LAQ athletes U6 to U17 and U18, Open and Masters (ages as at 31/12/19). Program books available for purchase at $3 each. Events start at 8am with 2000m and field events. Nomination fee is $5 per event. For all inquiries, contact Gary on 0439 632 028.

Elisabeth Fekonia from Permaculture realfood will be running workshops on how to make cheese in Gympie. Contributed

9. BRIE & CAMEMBERT WORKSHOP + VEGAN FRIENDLY CHEESES WORKSHOP

When: Sunday September 22 from 9.30am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

THERE will be two workshops the first from 9.30am-12.30pm will teach attendees how to make brie, camembert and butterkase while the second from 1.30pm-4.30pm will teach the methods of making vegan friendly cheeses.

We'll find out who's the champion at the One on One Fortnite Championships.

10. FORTNITE ONE ON ONE TOURNAMENT

When: Sunday September 22 at 2pm

Where: Queenslander Hotel, Gympie

WHO is the best Fortnite player in Gympie? We'll find out plus there's a great cash prize pool to be won. Pre registration secures a 50 per cent discount so get your tickets early.

Zen doodles are a relaxing and enjoyable way to zone-out and relax.

11. BEYOND DOODLING

When: Sunday September 22 at 9.30am

Where: The Heart of Cooran - Cafe, Gallery, Hub at Cooran

EVER wanted to draw but lacked the confidence? If you can draw a straight line and a circle you can produce some stunning works with the techniques you will learn in this workshop. Students will be guided on a step by step procedure to produce a card to take home (perhaps more than one) and learn the skills to continue to produce other artworks that require only minutes of committment not hours or days and best of all it's fun.

Cooloola Berries Jason Lewis doing a Paella for lunch. Renee Albrecht

12. PAELLA IN THE PADDOCK

When: Sunday, September 22 at 1pm

Where: Cooloola Berries · Wolvi.

SUNDAY afternoons sees Jason get out his big paella pans and cook up a feast while live music plays in the background. Jason and his wife Kim have been inundated with carloads of food lovers every weekend wanting to gorge themselves on berries picked straight from the bushes. Table bookings 54867512, tickets available on line or just pay on the day.

Grab your fellow wellness warriors and get ready for some serious body, mind and soul nourishment at the Wellness Expo in Rainbow Beach this weekend.

13. RAINBOW BEACH WELLNESS EXPO

When: Sunday, September 22 from 9.30am - 4.30pm.

Where: Rainbow Beach

BRINGING like minded people together, spreading the love energy of sacred healing through different valid modalities, therapy or spiritual awareness. Lots of good vibes for the locals and the visitors of our beautiful community.

Gympie Library will be the venue for The Great Paper Caper during the first week of the school holidays. Troy Jegers

14. THE GREAT PAPER CAPER

When: Monday, September 23 at 11am

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun and celebrate Oliver Jeffers' The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.

Working on craft is Braxton Morris. Bev Lacey

15. HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR

When: Monday, September 23 to Friday October 4 between 2-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday 23 September and Friday 4 October for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers. Weekdays Monday - Friday 2-3pm. Bookings not needed.

Bredan Stevens making a badge at the Youth Information Referral Service badge making stall with the help of YIRS service manager Astrid Steiner. Photo Daniel Harkin / Daily Mercury Daniel Harkin

16. BADGEMAKING AT KILKIVAN

When: Tuesday, September 24 at 2pm

Where: Kilkivan Library

JOIN us to make your own customized badges. Ages 10 and up. Bookings essential on 5484 1209 or book online at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/badge-making-kilkivan-tickets-67412680141.

People give an idea of the scale of the 'dinosaur' skeleton .

17. A FUNNY THING HAPPENED AT THE MUSEUM AT GOOMERI

When: Tuesday, September 24 at 10am

Where: Goomeri Library

THERE'S more to this museum than meets the eye! This is the wonderfully wacky world of celebrated international author-illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 4168 4340 or book online at eventbrite.com.au/e/a-funny-thing-happened-at-the-museum-goomeri-tickets-67410948963.

It's lots of fun playing with Lego, but add in robotics, and you're on a winner. Zizi Averill

18. MINDSTORMS

When: Wednesday September 25 from 10am

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

HEAD along to the library to learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.

Head along to the Revealing Ravenous Reptiles with Di and discover what this guy will most likely look like today. Kevin Farmer

19. REVEALING THE RAVENOUS REPTILES WITH DI

When:Wednesday September 25 from 1pm

Where: Gympie Bone Museum

Cost: $2 for museum entry

DI WOODSTOCK is back from her latest dinosaur adventure in Winton and this time she has logged some serious hours in the lab prepping the bones of the ravenous reptiles that have been found in the area. Come along to Gympie Bone Museum this school holidays to meet Di and hear all about it. The Ravenous Reptiles exhibition with select pieces on loan from Queensland Museum will be on display. Exhibition curated by Daniel Baines. Admission: $2 per person entry to the museum No bookings required.

Khyla-Rose Steinhardt 3 years old dressed as a monster bride. Amanda Steinhardt

20. ATLAS OF MONSTERS AT IMBIL

When: Wednesday, September 25 at 2pm

Where: Imbil Library

ONE day a collection of very old maps is found in a dusty library. They show where in the world monsters from mythology and folklore can be found. But did the author really make these elaborate maps, or is it all a hoax? The librarian who discovered them is not certain. Join us for this fun session as we draw inspiration from Atlas of Monsters by Stuart Hill and Sandra Lawrence to create our own mini monsters. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5484 5488 or book online at eventbrite.com.au/e/atlas-of-monsters-imbil-tickets-67950998265.

Cupcake decorating will be on at the Goldfield's plaza in time for the footy finals. Paul Braven GLA120117SUNFEST

21. AFL FINALS WEEK FREE CUPCAKE WORKSHOP

When: Thursday, September 26 at 12noon

Where: Goldfields Plaza, Gympie

ATTENTION Gympie Cats and Lions supporters, come decorate some delicious free footy cupcakes in your favourite team's colours at the Goldfields Plaza these school holidays.

Little Tutu Dancer Bianca Whish-Wilson

22. SPRING HOLIDAY DANCE EVENT

When: Thursday, September 26 at 9am

Where: Dance Plus Studio, Gympie

THEMED dance, games and craft for children 3 to 6 years. 'Kiss and drop' session (shady waiting area close by). Bookings dancestudio-pro.com/online/danceplus.

Michelle Stemm makes silver and metal jewellery from home in Ilkley. Patrick Woods

23. JEWELLERY WORKSHOPS

When: Thursday, September 26

Pressed Metal Workshop at 10am

Twisted Snake Brooch Workshop at 11am

Image Necklace Workshop at 1pm

Glass Eye Jewellery Workshop at 2pm

Where: Gympie Bone Museum

JOIN us at Gympie Bone Museum to make gorgeous jewellery at these four different workshops. Be inspired by the skins and scales of the Ravenous Reptiles exhibition in the museum. These workshops will be delivered by Anita from Nature's Forge and it is the first time they have been done in Gympie and the Sunshine Coast. Most of the workshops are suitable for children 10 - 12 years old and over, except for the Glass Eye Jewellery Workshop. Check first before you drop-and-go. You'll find Gympie Bone Museum at Shop 8 in Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St. Ticket price includes entry to the Ravenous Reptiles exhibition in the museum after the workshop.

The Metal Detecting World Championship will be held in Gympie.... somewhere? Warren Lynam

24. METAL DETECTING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Friday September 27 to Monday September 30

Where: A secret spot in Gympie

THIS is the first ever metal Detecting World Championship Event to be held at Gympie. The World Championship will be decided on Saturday September 28 with a timed hunt. There will be provisions to camp but the venue is private property and there is no entry prior to the event, which will be revealed to those who book.

Minnie Marks is on the bill for the first Live and Local sessions at the end of the month. Contributed

25. LIVE & LOCAL - MUSIC SESSIONS

When: Friday, September 27 at 7pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Cost: Free

A POPULAR musical event at Gympie's Rush Festival, the Live and Local Music Sessions are now a regular concert series that brings together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured touring artists at the Gympie Civic Centre. The stellar line-up includes Minnie Marks, the Dave Orr band and ensembles from the Gympie Blues Club. Presented by Gympie Regional Council in partnership with Creative Arts Alliance.

Alison Jensen.

26. GOURMET & GROOVES

When: Friday September 27 at 5pm

Where: Smithfield Street, Gympie.

JOIN us at this month's Gourmet & Grooves for some tasty treats and smooth tunes. Be entertained by Alison Jensen while the kids enjoy a free jumping castle & face painting. Food vendors include: It's Coffee Time, The Juice Caboose, Inferno Woodfired Pizza, Captain Gozzy and Beauty & The Beard.

SENIORS WEEK: Carolyn Mandersloot who will be at the Laugh Out Loud! event on August 22. Travis Macfarlane

27. MURPHY'S MERRIMENT STANDUP COMEDY

When: Saturday September 28 at 4pm and 7pm.

Where: Murphy's Store Caledonian Hill, Gympie

GYMPIE tickets are on sale! We've even got a special guest: Andrew Dawson, jumping up to keep you in stitches. Pre-sales are $12, door tickets (unless sold out) will be $18. 4pm session: All ages gig. Kids under 12 free (though must be accompanied by an adult). gympieboxoffice.com.au/tickets/murphy-s-merriment-standup-comedy-177659#buy. 7pm session: 18+ show. Language and content warnings. gympieboxoffice.com.au/tickets/murphy-s-merriment-standup-comedy-177660#buy

One of the artworks featured in the Stopping Time exhibition is this piece by Walter Crane (1845 - 1915). It is an illustration from Beauty and the Beast c.1901 coloured woodcut.

28. STOPPING TIME: OFFICIAL EXHIBITION OPENING

When: Saturday September 28 at 1pm

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Gympie

THIS is the official launch of the Stopping Time: Material Prints 3000 BCE to Now Exhibition featuring works on loan from the Griffith University Art Museum, the Newcastle Art Gallery along with several private collections and recent work by contemporary artists Ali Bezer, Blair Coffey, Ryan Presley and Pamela See. Exhibition Dates: 25 September - 16 November 2019. Official Opening 28 September, 1pm with guest opening speaker, exhibition curator, Professor Ross Woodrow, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University.

Stanley Burgess, mum Jessica McLeish and Wyatt Burgess have fun as a family making Egyptian style pots at the Gympie Gallery holiday fun activity. Donna Jones

29. GALLERY OPEN DAY

When: Saturday September 28 at 10am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.

JOIN the holiday fun with free arty activities to make and explore, including printmaking, painting, collage and screen printing with guest artists Blair Coffey and Ali Bezer. Great for the whole family with entertainment and food available.

Melissa Boully rode Roscoe in the Hack Class last Saturday at Widgee.

30. WIDGEE OPEN HACK DAY

When: Sunday, September 29 from 8am

Where: Widgee Showgrounds

HOSTED by the Widgee and District Pony Club this event is sure to test all competitors and delight spectators.