MEGA LIST: 17 things to try over the coming week in Gympie
WHAT'S ON: THE School holidays have now started across the Gympie region.
Check out some of these cool activities that you could take part in.
1. THE GREAT PAPER CAPER
When: Monday, September 23 at 11am
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun and celebrate Oliver Jeffers' The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.
2. HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR
When: Monday, September 23 to Friday October 4 between 2-3pm.
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday 23 September and Friday 4 October for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers. Weekdays Monday - Friday 2-3pm. Bookings not needed.
3. BADGEMAKING AT KILKIVAN
When: Tuesday, September 24 at 2pm
Where: Kilkivan Library
JOIN us to make your own customized badges. Ages 10 and up. Bookings essential on 5484 1209 or book online at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/badge-making-kilkivan-tickets-67412680141.
4. A FUNNY THING HAPPENED AT THE MUSEUM AT GOOMERI
When: Tuesday, September 24 at 10am
Where: Goomeri Library
THERE'S more to this museum than meets the eye! This is the wonderfully wacky world of celebrated international author-illustrator team Davide Cali and Benjamin Chaud. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 4168 4340 or book online at eventbrite.com.au/e/a-funny-thing-happened-at-the-museum-goomeri-tickets-67410948963.
5. MINDSTORMS
When: Wednesday September 25 from 10am
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
HEAD along to the library to learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.
6. REVEALING THE RAVENOUS REPTILES WITH DI
When:Wednesday September 25 from 1pm
Where: Gympie Bone Museum
Cost: $2 for museum entry
DI WOODSTOCK is back from her latest dinosaur adventure in Winton and this time she has logged some serious hours in the lab prepping the bones of the ravenous reptiles that have been found in the area. Come along to Gympie Bone Museum this school holidays to meet Di and hear all about it. The Ravenous Reptiles exhibition with select pieces on loan from Queensland Museum will be on display. Exhibition curated by Daniel Baines. Admission: $2 per person entry to the museum No bookings required.
7. ATLAS OF MONSTERS AT IMBIL
When: Wednesday, September 25 at 2pm
Where: Imbil Library
ONE day a collection of very old maps is found in a dusty library. They show where in the world monsters from mythology and folklore can be found. But did the author really make these elaborate maps, or is it all a hoax? The librarian who discovered them is not certain. Join us for this fun session as we draw inspiration from Atlas of Monsters by Stuart Hill and Sandra Lawrence to create our own mini monsters. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5484 5488 or book online at eventbrite.com.au/e/atlas-of-monsters-imbil-tickets-67950998265.
8. AFL FINALS WEEK FREE CUPCAKE WORKSHOP
When: Thursday, September 26 at 12noon
Where: Goldfields Plaza, Gympie
ATTENTION Gympie Cats and Lions supporters, come decorate some delicious free footy cupcakes in your favourite team's colours at the Goldfields Plaza these school holidays.
9. SPRING HOLIDAY DANCE EVENT
When: Thursday, September 26 at 9am
Where: Dance Plus Studio, Gympie
THEMED dance, games and craft for children 3 to 6 years. 'Kiss and drop' session (shady waiting area close by). Bookings dancestudio-pro.com/online/danceplus.
10. JEWELLERY WORKSHOPS
When: Thursday, September 26
Pressed Metal Workshop at 10am
Twisted Snake Brooch Workshop at 11am
Image Necklace Workshop at 1pm
Glass Eye Jewellery Workshop at 2pm
Where: Gympie Bone Museum
JOIN us at Gympie Bone Museum to make gorgeous jewellery at these four different workshops. Be inspired by the skins and scales of the Ravenous Reptiles exhibition in the museum. These workshops will be delivered by Anita from Nature's Forge and it is the first time they have been done in Gympie and the Sunshine Coast. Most of the workshops are suitable for children 10 - 12 years old and over, except for the Glass Eye Jewellery Workshop. Check first before you drop-and-go. You'll find Gympie Bone Museum at Shop 8 in Condies Arcade, 163 Mary St. Ticket price includes entry to the Ravenous Reptiles exhibition in the museum after the workshop.
11. METAL DETECTING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Friday September 27 to Monday September 30
Where: A secret spot in Gympie
THIS is the first ever metal Detecting World Championship Event to be held at Gympie. The World Championship will be decided on Saturday September 28 with a timed hunt. There will be provisions to camp but the venue is private property and there is no entry prior to the event, which will be revealed to those who book.
12. LIVE & LOCAL - MUSIC SESSIONS
When: Friday, September 27 at 7pm.
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
Cost: Free
A POPULAR musical event at Gympie's Rush Festival, the Live and Local Music Sessions are now a regular concert series that brings together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured touring artists at the Gympie Civic Centre. The stellar line-up includes Minnie Marks, the Dave Orr band and ensembles from the Gympie Blues Club. Presented by Gympie Regional Council in partnership with Creative Arts Alliance.
13. GOURMET & GROOVES
When: Friday September 27 at 5pm
Where: Smithfield Street, Gympie.
JOIN us at this month's Gourmet & Grooves for some tasty treats and smooth tunes. Be entertained by Alison Jensen while the kids enjoy a free jumping castle & face painting. Food vendors include: It's Coffee Time, The Juice Caboose, Inferno Woodfired Pizza, Captain Gozzy and Beauty & The Beard.
14. MURPHY'S MERRIMENT STANDUP COMEDY
When: Saturday September 28 at 4pm and 7pm.
Where: Murphy's Store Caledonian Hill, Gympie
GYMPIE tickets are on sale! We've even got a special guest: Andrew Dawson, jumping up to keep you in stitches. Pre-sales are $12, door tickets (unless sold out) will be $18. 4pm session: All ages gig. Kids under 12 free (though must be accompanied by an adult). gympieboxoffice.com.au/tickets/murphy-s-merriment-standup-comedy-177659#buy. 7pm session: 18+ show. Language and content warnings. gympieboxoffice.com.au/tickets/murphy-s-merriment-standup-comedy-177660#buy
15. STOPPING TIME: OFFICIAL EXHIBITION OPENING
When: Saturday September 28 at 1pm
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, Gympie
THIS is the official launch of the Stopping Time: Material Prints 3000 BCE to Now Exhibition featuring works on loan from the Griffith University Art Museum, the Newcastle Art Gallery along with several private collections and recent work by contemporary artists Ali Bezer, Blair Coffey, Ryan Presley and Pamela See. Exhibition Dates: 25 September - 16 November 2019. Official Opening 28 September, 1pm with guest opening speaker, exhibition curator, Professor Ross Woodrow, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University.
16. GALLERY OPEN DAY
When: Saturday September 28 at 10am
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery.
JOIN the holiday fun with free arty activities to make and explore, including printmaking, painting, collage and screen printing with guest artists Blair Coffey and Ali Bezer. Great for the whole family with entertainment and food available.
17. WIDGEE OPEN HACK DAY
When: Sunday, September 29 from 8am
Where: Widgee Showgrounds
HOSTED by the Widgee and District Pony Club this event is sure to test all competitors and delight spectators.