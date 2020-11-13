MEGA LIST: 17 things to do in Gympie this weekend

The Gympie United Gladiators women's squads play their final games for the 2020 season tonight.

The Gympie United Gladiators women's squads play their final games for the 2020 season tonight.

AS USUAL, there is plenty happening across the Gympie region this weekend:

1. Feed the dolphins

WHERE: Norman Point, Tin Can Bay

WHEN: From 7am, 7 days a week, all year round

COST: $5 entrance fee, $5 feeding fee.

Meet and feed some of the resident dolphins at Tin Can Bay where a pod of humpback dolphins live and visit for a feed each morning.

2. Late nights at Play Back

WHERE: Play Back Gympie, 154 Mary St, Gympie

WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow night until 8pm

Enjoy one of Gympie’s favourite new shops, with various games on offer to purchase and a fully stocked arcade just waiting for you to play.

3. Catch a flick at the Gympie Cinemas

WHERE: Gympie Cinema, Monkland St

WHEN: All weekend, check session times

New movies this week include The Comeback Trail, Alone, Baby Done, Dirt Music and The Empty Man

Online bookings available at: www.gympiecinema.com.au.

4. Pick your own strawberries at Cooloola Berries

WHERE: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Road Wolvi

WHEN: Cafe and farm open daily 8am to 5pm

Cooloola Berries is a working farm located on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. The family owned farm is an award-winning agritourism farm gate to plate cafe, store and function venue.

5. Imbil Markets

WHERE: Central Park, Yabba Road, Imbil

WHEN: Every Sunday, 8am – 2pm

The markets are run by Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce. There’s an array of items, Mostly locally grown or crafted including plants, seedlings, fresh fruit and Vegetables, Essential oils, Pet treats, jewellery and crafts.

6. Live music at Rainbow Beach Hotel

See Mike Stevenson playing tonight from 6.30pm, and grab some dinner and drinks while you’re at it!

7. Catch the Gympie United Women in their 2020 farewell match at One Mile

WHERE: One Mile Ovals

WHEN: Tonight, Div 2 6:30pm and Div 1 8:30pm

“We want to see an ocean of blue and yellow down at One Mile, the home of Gympie United, to cheer the ladies on and welcome the visitors (NYU) as only a Gympie crowd can.”

8. Gympie South Twilight Markets with Destiny’s Plan

WHERE: Exhibition Rd, Southside

WHEN: Tomorrow from 4pm

Pop your picnic blanket or camp chair in, sit back and relax while listening to Destiny’s Plan from 5pm-8pm

9. Live music at Hell Town Hotrods

WHERE: 1009 Old Bruce Highway, Gympie

WHEN: Sunday from 11:30am

Catch the Bamboo Rockets as they bring their signature jazzy sound to the always-lively Hell Town Hotrods environment.

10. Working bee followed by meeting – Gympie Community Gardens

WHERE: 37 Tozer Park Rd, Gympie

WHEN: Saturday 7:30am

“Working bee at 7.30am and monthly meeting at 9am. We have changed the meeting time around so we can keep out of the hot sun.”

11. The Genus | Slow Fashion Saturday, SoMa SoMa Espresso

WHERE: 77 Mellor St

WHEN: Saturday 3pm to 5:30pm

“Celebrate Style and Adornment in the Slow Fashion way by bringing your beloved items to Soma Soma to Swap or Sell.

“What better way to find your community and weave them closer by dressing them in your pre loved, but ready to move on delights.

“Afternoon Tea will be a highlight with a spread of Native Gathered foods baked and prepared immaculately by Zela Bisset.”

12. Rib Day Sunday at The Bunker

WHERE: Ground floor 250 Mary St

WHEN: Sunday from 11am

“The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar is back to host our monthly rib day. We will be loading up our pits on the 15th November from 11am – 6pm at our venue at 250 Mary St (corner of Channon and Reef St, Gympie. Entry through the car park).

“You will be able to order food truck style straight from smoker. Walk in dining or take away to enjoy our low n slow, saucy ribs and delicious sides.”

13. Men’s Morning – Gympie Baptist Church

WHERE: 133 Corella Rd

WHEN: Saturday 8am

“We’re planning to have a Men’s Morning (i.e. a Men’s Brekky but with no Brekky) on the 14th of November starting at 8am.

“We won’t be serving breakfast, but if you want to grab a takeaway coffee and join us at the church we can catch up, watch the next video in the ‘Manhood Restored’ series we started earlier this year and have a chat about it.

“If you have any questions, please contact Pastor Ben.”

14. Southside P & C Twilight Markets

WHERE: Exhibition Rd, Southside

WHEN: Tomorrow from 4pm

“Come and check out the launch of our beautiful limited edition Christmas candles! Knock over some Christmas shopping while supporting local vendors.

“Amazing food and drinks available, so bring the family and the picnic blanket and enjoy a night out.”

15. TGIF at Vibes

WHERE: Vibes Wellness Centre, 24 Barter St

WHEN: Today 5:30pm

“Woohoo! Friday! Come on down, have some food, play some games and have some SERIOUS fun! $30 per child, 15 years +, Dinner provided, Booking Essential, NDIS participants welcome.”

16. Warm & Wonderful: Make a Felt Scarf

WHERE: Gympie Regional Gallery, Nash St

WHEN: Saturday 10am

“Using the technique known as nuno-felting, you will make a scarf using wool tops and natural fibres including muslin and silk. Artist Zela Bissett will demonstrate and support you in composing and felting the scarf. It will be ready to take home at the end of the workshop. Price includes materials.”

17. Tapping Healing Circle – Break Free of Anxiety, Stress and Overwhelm

WHERE: 42 Duke St

WHEN: Sunday 4pm

“My Holistic Nurse “Tapping Circle” is a new experiential guided healing class that offers a deeply calming, restorative and healing experience for your whole being.

“Our intimate space has been set to soothe your soul, and we meet in the spirit of self-nurturing, non-judgemental understanding and mutual support to decompress from daily life, learn how to rapidly reduce stress under any circumstances and expand our self-care and heart/soul alignment practices.”

PROGRAM PRICE: $120 upfront or $25 casual, 10 people maximum per round.

Text 0487 769 629 to book.