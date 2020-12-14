Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Weather Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe...

Weather

Weather Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

News

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: The 2020 Hervey Bay 100

Soccer

Soccer Premium Content PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from...

News Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

Sport Premium Content WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Catch up with Coast’s sports...

News Premium Content GALLERY: Crowds flock to East Shores 1B opening

Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

Sport Premium Content IN PHOTOS: NRL fans storm stadium for top class...

News

News Premium Content TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

Pechey Distilling Co chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien launches their 1868 Vodka, Friday, July 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life Premium Content MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

News

News Premium Content GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest...

Horses

Horses Premium Content PHOTOS: Rich history of the July Racing Carnival

News

News Premium Content 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Mother's Day at East Shores

News

News Premium Content FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

Information

Information Premium Content IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Entertainment

Entertainment Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Elton's still standing for hell of a...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

Lifesaving

Lifesaving Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News Premium Content BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals Premium Content Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

Weather

MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe weather

14th Dec 2020 2:20 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERE weather has been battering the Northern Rivers and flash flooding has been occurring across the region.

From massive destructive waves to a tree falling on the M1 near Byron Bay, there have been plenty of reasons to stay home or exercise extreme caution.

These locations have so far topped rainfall charts and there is a full list of road closures here.

A handful of Northern Rivers schools are also closed today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned more heavy rain and flooding is possible. MORE DETAILS HERE

 

byron flood byron weather murwillumbah flood northern rivers flood northern rivers weather tweed flood
Lismore Northern Star