Gympie RSL Grand Opening. Pictures: Kristen Camp
News

MEGA GALLERY: Grand opening of the new Gympie RSL

Kristen Camp
17th Jan 2021 5:11 PM
Celebrations were in full swing for the opening of the newly renovated Gympie RSL today.

Friends and family gathered from all across the region to experience the modernised three-level restaurant and bar.

Gympie RSL Club CEO Steve Lancaster said it was an emotional day as the renovations have been two years in the making.

He said it was a “tremendous” turn out and there were around 50 people watching at the ribbon cutting at 10am.

“The front entrance was opened by our oldest RSL member who is 100 and the youngest who is 24,” Mr Lancaster said.

Plenty of raffle and cash prizes were given away to a handful of lucky winners to say thanks to the community for their support of the project.

Take a look at the photos taken by The Gympie Times in the gallery below.

