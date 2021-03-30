MEGA GALLERY: All the action from the 80th annual Goomeri Show

All the action at the 80th annual Goomeri Show. Photo/Holly Cormack.

The Goomeri Show went off without a hitch over the weekend, drawing in residents from around the Burnett and Gympie regions for a day of good old fashioned family fun.

Jam-packed with agricultural and equestrian competitions, food vendors, stomach-churning rides, and more, there was something for everyone in the event's 80th year.

The show was officially opened by Nanango MP Deb Frecklington, Goomeri Show Society president David Pitstock, and Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies General Manager Trevor Beckingham.

With the show now reaching octogenarian status, Mr Pitstock said he was thrilled by the turnout, in particular the number of young people getting involved in the show this year.

"To me, with the young community that we've got here, with the young fans, and everyone else supporting them, it means that our show is not going to die. It's going to go ahead," he said.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS) General Manager, Trevor Beckingham said it was a pleasure to see how Queensland Shows have adapted and flourished despite the tough year we've had.

"It's always a pleasure for me to attend any show, but this year is particularly poignant because it's justification for all the hard work we put in over the last 12 months to make sure our shows could come back with a vengeance."

"I'd also like to thank and congratulate Dave and his committee for the work that they've done in putting this show on.

"It's with that tireless effort that we get the shows back to our communities.

"And I would just like to leave you with one final thought. Volunteers are not paid not because they're worthless, but because they are priceless."

Mrs Frecklington officially opened the show, thanking the committee, the volunteers, and off course the showgirls for their efforts.

A former showgirl herself, Mrs Frecklington said it's a role which is very close to her heart.

"Many years ago, I was Miss Wandoan Showgirl and went on to represent southwest Queensland at the EKKA," she said.

"It's something that is very close to my heart because I know if you do put in as a junior volunteer, you end up being very supportive of regional shows.

"And it shows like Goomeri that just gives so much back to our community."

