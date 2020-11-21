Menu
Gympie's graduating class of 2020 stepped out in style at their Year 12 formals this week.
MEGA GALLERY: 165 stunning photos from Gympie‘s 2020 formals

JOSH PRESTON
21st Nov 2020 3:00 PM
AFTER facing challenges the likes of which no other senior cohort has ever faced, the Gympie region’s class of 2020 this week graduated from Year 12 with their proud families watching on and their heads held high.

Gympie State High School, James Nash State High School, Victory College and Cooloola Christian College worked around ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions to make sure they sent off their graduates in style throughout the week.

The Gympie Times was there to help each school celebrate, and we’ve combined every gallery from each formal below to commend a special year for a cohort that, as Education Minister Grace Grace put it, was “no stranger to a challenge”.

“These students are the first full cohort to graduate since the introduction of Prep in 2007, the first Year 7s at high school and the first seniors to complete a new QCE system,” Ms Grace said.

Take a look at each gallery in this story, or view them individually with the links below:

The Gympie Times would like to congratulate the Gympie region’s entire class of 2020. Well done, guys and girls. All the very best for the future.

