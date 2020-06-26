MEGA GALLERY: 152 years capturing Gympie region sports magic

A PICTURE says a thousand words, but the stories behind these photos are much, much greater.

From black and white film to high resolution colour digital, Gympie’s rich sporting history has been captured within the pages of the The Gympie times.

The Gympie Times sports presence will continue online after the paper stops printing.

We’re turning the page to digital, where Gympie’s next generation of sports stars will have their stories told in a bigger, better way than ever before.