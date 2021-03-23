Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Including both the original photos and the funny face versions, treasure this special moment with these adorable 2021 prep pictures.
Including both the original photos and the funny face versions, treasure this special moment with these adorable 2021 prep pictures.
News

MEGA GALLERY: 130+ photos of Gympie region preppies

Kristen Camp
23rd Mar 2021 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Starting school for any child and their parent or carer is a moment to be cherished for life.

Our photographer Patrick Woods has spent the past two months driving from school to school to capture every new preppy beginning their journey this year.

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

And you can remember this precious milestone forever by downloading the digital copy of the images below or purchasing a hard copy in the Courier Mail on Wednesday (March 24).

Photos
View Gallery

The mega gallery above includes both the original images and the funny face versions of prep classes from across the Gympie region.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ASX-listed property group buys Gympie region shopping centre

        Premium Content ASX-listed property group buys Gympie region shopping centre

        Business The $18.1m buy represents a $6m profit for its previous owners

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        Mary Valley Rattler plans special Easter family services

        News Departing at 10am each day over the Easter long-weekend, tickets are $65 per adult...

        NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The people facing Gympie District Court today

        Crime The second day of the March District Court sittings is underway, with one trial...

        UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man, 28, dies after horror crash at Tiaro

        News The crash at Tiaro left three people seriously injured