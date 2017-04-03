Meet these 10 furry friends at the Gympie RSPCA

Tank. Contributed

1. Tank

BREED:

Boxer (mix)

AGE:

8 years

TANK is a very sweet and loving older boy who loves to play. He loves to play ball and really enjoys a good cuddle. He came to the shelter with his best mate Dozer and would love to find a home together. Tank's new home ideally should have a large back yard with secure fences where he can run and explore.

Star. Contributed

2. Star

BREED:

English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (mix)

AGE:

1.5 years

STAR is a really sweet girl but does require really secure fencing to keep her safe in her new home. She will be doing interviews, so be on your best behaviour and you might be the lucky one she picks. She is looking forward to meeting any new prospective owners, once she has been desexed and is available for adoption.

Ridge. Contributed

3. Ridge

BREED:

American Staffordshire Bull Terrier / Rhodesian Ridgeback (mix)

AGE:

1 year

RIDGE really misses being with a family because he really loves humans and likes to spend lots of time with them so he doesn't get lonely. A home with good fencing would be best to keep him safe. If you meet this criteria then he's definitely be the one you have been waiting for.

Malibu. Contributed

4. Malibu

BREED:

Bull Terrier (mix)

AGE:

2.5 years

MALIBU is very playful, so she'll need lots of toys to keep her occupied. She is a happy full-of-beans dog who loves nothing more than being part of any adventure thrown her way. If you have another dog she would love to meet him/her before you make that important decision to take her home.

Vinnie. Contributed

5. Vinnie

BREED:

Australian Cattle Dog / Akita (mix)

AGE:

3 years

VINNIE is a loving and friendly boy and could benefit from some socialisation and training to help make him the perfect dog. He is very fit and loves to play. Also being a working breed he need lots of exercise. Can you keep up with Vinnie?

Fifi. Contributed

6. Fifi

AGE:

4 months

FIFI is a stunning young lady seeking a family who will love and cuddle and play with her. She's super friendly and playful and full of kitten mischief.

Fisher. Contributed

7. Fisher

AGE:

3 months

FISHER is one of the sweetest natured kittens you will meet - he is a true gentle soul. He is growing into the most handsome looking young gentleman and he sure has the manners to match. He is looking for a home that will continue to show him that the world is not scary but a new exciting adventure waiting for him.

Paris. Contributed

8. Paris

AGE:

4 months

PARIS is the sweetest ginger kitten you'll ever meet. She loves to play with her friends and really enjoys a good snuggle.

Potter. Contributed

9. Potter

AGE:

4 months

POTTER is one of our beautiful little kittens who are all looking for new homes. He is playful, affectionate and full of kitty mischief and can't wait to meet his new family.

Tonka. Contributed

10. Tonka

AGE:

7 months

TONKA is a big handsome boy who is looking forward to meeting his new family and going home. He's a laid back sort of guy and will fit in well in any home. Come and get to know him and fall in love.

All of the animals available for adoption from the Gympie RSPCA are desexed, micro-chipped, treated for fleas, ticks and worms and have been thoroughly vet checked before adopted out. For more visit rspca.org.au.