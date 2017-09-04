Meet these 10 friendly faces waiting at the Gympie RSPCA

Gabby is one of the friendly faces waiting at the Gympie RSPCA.

SPRING is here, and it is the perfect time to find a new love in your life - and there are plenty of fun and friendly companions waiting to meet you at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

Chisel

Chisel. RSPCA

Breed: Border collie (mixed)

Age: One year and six months

CHISEL is a young boy looking for a new home that can offer lots of love and attention.

He will need some training, but he's eager to take up the challenge.

Dee

Dee. RSPCA

Breed: Kelpie/labrador retriever (mixed)

Age: One year

A SWEET pup with a lot of love to give, she is well mannered, loves to walk on a lead and wants nothing more than a good cuddle.

She gets along with other dogs but can sometimes be quite nervous.

Franco

Franco. RSPCA

Age: Nine months

FRANCO is a beautiful boy looking for a new home... especially one with lots of cuddles and a few toys.

Gabby

Gabby. RSPCA

Age: One year and one month

THIS friendly tabby loves affection and just wants to be your friend.

She has an attractive swirled tabby coat and striking eyes, with lots of love to give and is waiting for her purr-fect companion.

Mimco

Mimco. RSPCA

Age: Seven months

SWEET Mimco would be happy to curl up on your lap at night and enjoy the company.

If you're looking for a special someone to share your home with a sweetheart, then you need to look no further.

Murphy

Murphy. RSPCA

Breed: English pointer/bull arab (mixed)

Age: Eight years and three months

A CALM dog that has a very gentle nature and who is very content to sit by your side, Muprhy loves chasing a squeaky ball but would prefer to play with soft toys.

He is motivated by food, which should make training a breeze.

Scooby

Scooby. RSPCA

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: Two years and two months

SCOOBY is a big loveable boy who will make a fantastic companion for the right home.

He enjoys going on daily walks and spending time with you.

A good size yard that is secure will be required to keep him nice and safe.

Tip Toe

Tip Toe. RSPCA

Age: One year

TIP TOE is looking for a new home.

He is a real nice boy and will make a great companion for the lucky person who adopts him.

Twinkle

Winkle. RSPCA

Age: Two years and seven months

Twinkle is a kitty cat who was found wandering about the streets of Townsville, and decided he'd like a more permanent life of luxury.

He has moved to Gympie, and would like to find a permanent home.

Beatrice

Beatrice. RSPCA

THIS beautiful old english game fowl is looking for a home she can scratch and cluck the day away.

She does need a safe place to live like a fenced yard or enclosure.