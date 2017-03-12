Meet these 10 adorable orphans looking for loving homes

Carma Contributed

1. Carma

AGE: 4 years

BREED: Bull Arab/Great Swiss Mountain Dog (mix)

CARMA is a sweet little lady who is looking for a gentle home with older kids as she can be a little shy to begin with. She really loves lots of cuddles and love and will need secure fencing and time to acclimatise to any other animals.

2. Clive

2. Clive

AGE: 6 months

BREED: American Staffordshire Bull Terrier (mix)

CLIVE can come across as being a little shy but once he is comfortable with you and his surroundings he will be a great mate. As he is still very much a pup so some training might be required to make him the best pooch you could want.

3. Tyce

3. Tyce

AGE: 1 year

BREED: Bullmastiff/Labrador Retriever (mix)

TYCE is a big beautiful boy, although sometimes shy. He is looking for a forever home with someone that can show him how wonderful the world really is. Come and meet him and make a new friend.

4. Bruiser

4. Bruiser

AGE: 6 years

BREED: Great Dane (mix)

BRUISER may be a big boy but he is an absolute sweet heart who just wants to love and be loved. He is quite well mannered, is well socialised and enjoys a good run. Bruiser is so cruisey and will gel right in with the right family.

5. Target

5. Target

AGE: 1 year

BREED: Australian Cattle Dog (mix)

TARGET loves to get out and about and is very energetic and enjoys a good run and play. Being a working breed he will need plenty to keep his mind busy. He is still only young so might need some socialisation but could become a loyal and faithful friend to someone special.

6.Lizzy

6.Lizzy

AGE: 1 and 1/2 years

LIZZIE is waiting to meet the very special person who is going to take her to her new forever home. Could you be the one for her? She is looking forward to the day she goes home with you.

7. Obi

7. Obi

AGE: 1 and 1/2 years

OBI is a real gentleman. He is a very handsome boy and has a lot of love to give. If you have room in your home and your heart for this adorable fellow then come and meet him and fall in love.

8. Kelly

8. Kelly

AGE: 1 year

KELLY is a young girl that is just waiting for someone to come and take her home. She just loves lots of cuddles and lap time. Come meet her today.

9. Mack

9. Mack

AGE: 4 months

MACK is a young cat who is looking for new home. He is still very much a kitten at heart and will be a joy to have in any home. He is waiting just for you.

10. Jaffa

10. Jaffa

AGE: 4 months

JAFFA is a beautiful little kitten. He is playful, affectionate and full of kitty mischief. If you are up for it then come meet him. He is looking forward to meeting his new family and going to his new home.

All the animals available for adoption from the Gympie RSPCA have been treated for fleas and worms, are microchipped, up-to-date on their vaccinations and have been desexed.

For more information head to rspca.org.au.