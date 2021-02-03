Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

Two young doctors have started their medical careers at the Gympie Hospital Emergency Department as part of a 776-strong intake of medical interns and graduate nurses across Queensland.

Lucy Joyce and Duc Hoang will be Gympie interns until April, when Dr Hoang will return to Greenslopes and Dr Joyce to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Dr Hoang was born in Vietnam but grew up in Melbourne and studied at the Monash University. He hopes to eventually specialise in anaesthetics and intensive care.

New Gympie Hospital interns Lucy Joyce and Duc Hoang

Dr Joyce grew up in Fiji but completed her last year of high school on the Sunshine Coast before studying through Griffith University. She hopes to one day specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology.

This is their third week living and working in Gympie and they are enjoying the “peacefulness” of the region and its “down to earth, easy going” people.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath welcomed the medical interns and graduate nurses who will this year launching their careers across 44 public Queensland hospitals.

“These medical interns and graduate nurses have worked extremely hard to get to this stage of their career and I congratulate them on their achievement,” she said.

“I’m especially grateful they are joining Queensland’s health system during a global pandemic, where they will no doubt face extra challenges they may not have anticipated when they commenced their study.

“Queensland’s doctors and nurses have kept us safe during COVID and these new health workers will help that work continue.”

Ms D’Ath said the Palaszczuk Government would deliver 9,475 extra doctors, nurses paramedics and other health workers over the next four years.

