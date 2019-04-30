Menu
It is just 18 days until Gympie, the Wide Bay and Australia votes. Trevor Veale
Meet the Wide Bay candidates next Tuesday in Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Apr 2019 11:04 AM
A GYMPIE "debate” involving (hopefully) all seven candidates vying for the seat of Wide Bay in the upcoming federal election is shaping up for next Tuesday at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The Chamber of Commerce is pulling out all stops to bring the candidates together and give Gympie region voters the chance to meet and hear each one face to face.

With candidates from some of the more controversial "parties” throwing their hats in the ring for the May 18 poll, this should be a lively and informative occasion. The audience will be given the chance to ask questions from the floor.

We will publish more details on this as they come to hand.

Sad news today about the closure of a Goldfields Plaza icon, Rendezvous cafe - or "the carvery” as it was once known. A great place for some nosh.

The cafe will open for the very last day today, as part of the changes being brought about by the new owners and complete revamp of Goldfields Plaza.

The plaza is long overdue for this upgrade and it is exciting some of the big changes that are underway there. We wish the owner of Rendezvous all the very best in her new endeavour.

There will be a grand reopening of Goldfields in June, but there is already plenty of change to be seen there, with a smart new, modern feel and some wide open space really giving it that "plaza” feel.

