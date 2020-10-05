Meet the unique cat crowned Gympie’s cutest
VOTING has closed for Gympie’s cutest cat and one stunning feline has blitzed her cool competitors with her unique style to claim the crown.
Young Evie Binx, a hairless wide-eyed beauty, streaked ahead with 40 per cent of Gympie’s vote last night when The Gympie Times poll closed.
Besotted owner Tanya Hehir was not surprised her pet’s unique look attracted voters after posting a photo to Facebook of the one-year-old imitating a meerkat.
“She is definitely the cutest cat to us … now the title can confirm it,” Tanya said.
“Given her unique look, she does not appeal to everybody but we can’t imagine life without her and love her to bits.
“She is the most beautiful cat you could ask for.”
Tanya said she was drawn to Evie Binx, who is a sphynx breed, the moment she laid eyes on her.
“She has a kind and playful personality and loves to snuggle,” she said.
Her sensitivity to the cold is the perfect excuse for Tanya to expand Evie Binx’s wardrobe, all while the cute cat keeps everybody on their toes.
“She likes to think she is also a puppy sometimes, happy to engage in a game of fetch.
“She is very inquisitive and loves to be sleeping on something soft and plush or underneath a fluffy blanket.
“She can be a little nosy and wants to know what you are doing if you dare enter another room without her.”
The competition runner up with 20 per cent of the vote was a cheeky ginger and white cat named Milo, who believes he is king of the cats at his place, according to his owners.
Tying for third place with 10 per cent of the vote each were Bazel Jeffery who “gets all the girls with his eyes” and Chase who is “waiting for his true love”.
From scores of entries last Sunday on The Gympie Times Facebook page, 15 submissions were short-listed as finalists, with voting open to readers until last night.
