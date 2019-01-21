Meet the UK dentist bringing smiles to patients in Gympie

WELCOME ABOARD: Dr Heather Beattie joined the team at Southside Smiles in October last year.

WELCOME ABOARD: Dr Heather Beattie joined the team at Southside Smiles in October last year. Southside Smiles

ORIGINALLY from the UK, Dr Heather Beattie joined the team at Southside Smiles in October 2018 after four years in a National Health Service practice.

Dr Beattie graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Science in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England in 2008. Her studies continued as she successfully graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine from Manchester University.

During her time studying at medical school she also worked in an Oral and Maxillofacial surgery as a senior house officer and a staff grade. Heather also previously worked in community dentistry treating children and special needs patients.

Dr Beattie loves connecting and communicating with her patients. She is well-versed at treating anxious patients and enjoys helping them conquer their dental anxieties by developing their confidence.

Heather is passionate about oral surgery and has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field. She is constantly seeking opportunities to learn with plans to increase her knowledge of sedation dentistry and dental implants in the future.

Away from Southside Smiles, Dr Beattie enjoys keeping active and exercising. She also loves travelling, reading and spending her days at the beach.