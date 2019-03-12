Menu
Ginger farm in the Mary Valley.
Ginger farm in the Mary Valley.
Meet the quiet Gympie industry worth $31 million

scott kovacevic
by
12th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
NUTS and vegetables might sound bland but they accounted for more than one fifth of Gympie's agricultural production in 2015-16.

Data from the ABS shows these two industries generated $31 million of the region's total output of $149 million for that year, placing them as the third and fourth most productive agricultural industries.

Livestock slaughtering ($76 million) and milk ($26 million) were the only sections to outpace them.

The agriculture industry itself makes up more than 12 per cent of the region's economic productivity, a rate four times the State average.

Irrigation in action.
Irrigation in action.

And the industry is not just popular within our borders.

In the last financial year the region's agriculture sold more than $209.4 million in exports.

It was the fourth highest export industry in the Gympie region, and accounted for 84 per cent of the total agricultural, forestry and fishing export totals.

This was 15.4 per cent of the region's total exports, and was almost three-times Queensland's 5.9 per cent rate.

Those exports have only grown in the past five years, up from $160.7 million in 2012-13.

All up, there were 1615 employed in the Gympie region's agriculture sector in 2017-18.

