Meet the new face of The Gympie Times sports desk

WELCOME: Bec Singh new sports reporter at The Gympie Times.
WELCOME: Bec Singh new sports reporter at The Gympie Times.
by Shelley Strachan

THERE is a new face in The Gympie Times newsroom, with sport fanatic Bec Singh taking over the sports desk from Rowan Schindler.

With Tom Daunt moving across to general news before Christmas, and Rowan off to play a pivotal role in marketing and media relations for Football Queensland, Rebecca (Bec) has relocated from near Cairns to take up the post as the new writer and contact person for sport in The Gympie Times.

Bec comes to us from the wilds of North Queensland, where she was a reporter on the Tablelands Advertiser. She is passionate about sport, and is delighted to finally be living her dream of being a sports reporter on a daily newspaper.

"Although I am new Gympie, I will be looking forward to working with the different clubs of each code and enjoying some live sport on the weekends,” she says.

"Sport has always been an important part in my life since I was young.

"My Dad ignited this passion and love for sport. NRL knowledge was the first, of a long list, of sporting wisdom he passed down.

"A hatred for Manly, appreciating good talent, loyalty for you team and always have a bit of banter.

"Barracking for different teams has always brought excitement, especially during State of Origin - for the record I am a proud Queenslander.”

Topics:  gympie times staff humans of gympie journalists new people sports

