Meet the new coaches of the Gympie Cats

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats first season in the Brisbane division 3 is off to a rocky start with their coach departing last weekend.

This was Dave Carroll's first season coaching the Cats but had to leave due to family reasons.

Cats president Jason Bromilow said the club was sad to see him leave.

Former Gympie Cats coach Dave Carroll has departed due to family reasons. Bec Singh

"He actually rang me and said he could not do it any more,” he said.

"He is a great bloke and it is sad to see him leave. His heart was in the right spot but it was better to part ways now rather than later.

"We have left on good terms and he is welcome back any time.”

New Cats co-coach Glenn Warren. Craig Warhurst

For the rest of the season former Cats coaches Jason Kent and Glenn Warren will join together and co-coach the side.

"It is certainly something different (having co-coaches),” Bromilow said.

"They have both been around the club for a long-time, they know the players inside and out.

New Cats co-coach Jason Kent.

"Jason and Glenn are very passionate about moving forward and being a part of the Brisbane comp for years to come.”

Bromilow said he was not sure whether Kent and Warren would continue after this season.

"Whether the boys want to keep doing it and get success or we look for a coach outside,” Bromilow said.

"It is exciting because they have good ideas and have learnt from previous years. They have a great opportunity to showcase what they have got. They are all about high risk and high reward.”

Cats travel to Wynnum this weekend to take on the Vikings at 2pm on Saturday.