Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUSTAHADABLAST: Jenni Randle at her camp.
MUSTAHADABLAST: Jenni Randle at her camp. Bec Singh
News

Meet the Muster fans who sold up and moved to Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
23rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JENNI Randle was living in Brisbane when she purchased a house while in the region for the Muster, and moved here permanently.

"Five year ago we were at the Muster and we thought we would go and look at real estate,” she said.

"We bought a house at Veteran and we sold our house in Brisbane in 10 days.”

Despite travelling through Gympie on family car trips it was not until she headed to her first Muster 10 years ago that Mrs Randle saw the region.

"We would travel through Gympie while the children were little on family holidays,” she said.

"We came here for the Muster and just fell in love with the area.”

MORE

- 53 PHOTOS: The 2019 Gympie Muster is here

- 37 Gympie Muster pics you haven't seen yet

It was on her second date with her husband that Mrs Randle attended her first Muster.

"He brought me to the Muster for my birthday,” she said.

"We have been married for eight years now and we will just keep coming until we can no longer attend.”

It is the friendships she has made over the years that have kept her coming back.

"There is a group of about 28 of us and we meet every year at the Muster,” she said.

"We always come with friends and we make new friends, it is just great.”

Mrs Randle grew up in Melbourne and lived in Brisbane, but she is a country girl at heart.

"I grew up with Charley Pride,” she said. "I never thought I would be country girl but the Muster is the one music festival we come to each year.”

The biggest change she has seen has been an improvements in the artists.

"It has always been good but every year we think why haven't we heard him or her before?” she said. "We went to Winton one year and heard artists that we had listened to at the Muster. Artists that have appeared here we saw again.”

amamoor state forest country music festival gympie music muster gympie music muster 2019 gympie region whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Girls take the reins and change sheds at Gympie Muster Cup

    premium_icon Girls take the reins and change sheds at Gympie Muster Cup

    News The girl-power theme will continue at the GTC's next races, The Gympie Times Ladies Day on September 21.

    LEGENDS: Meet Round 3 of Gympie's Top Coach finalists

    premium_icon LEGENDS: Meet Round 3 of Gympie's Top Coach finalists

    News VOTE NOW: Meet Round 3 of our finalists in the running for Top Coach

    Business executive threatened to jail boy he sexually abused

    premium_icon Business executive threatened to jail boy he sexually abused

    Crime Business manager Cornelius Wales' vile sex abuse of eight-year-old