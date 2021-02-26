Meet the man in charge of millions of dollars in Gympie assets

Gordon Magann is stepping into a new role as Gympie Regional Council’s Executive Manager of Asset Facilities.

Gordon Magann is stepping into a new role as Gympie Regional Council’s Executive Manager of Asset Facilities.

Gordon Magann has the most literal of origin stories, having worked with that company for seven years.

Now the former Origin Energy superintendent is turning his decade of experience managing facilities in the state's furthest reaches of the outback to being Gympie Regional Council's new asset management director.

The job often came with a familiar hurdle.

"There's never a huge budget around facilities management," Mr Magann said.

"It's always 'well I've paid a lot of money for it, why now do you want this x amount of money to look after it for the next six months or even for the next 10 years'?"

Mr Magann is responsible for maintaining assets including Gympie’s Civic Centre.

But this recurring hurdle did not stop him from being passionate about his job.

"I like to support communities … people that probably need some assistance around how they use their buildings and assets," Mr Magann said.

"I spent quite a lot of time with the Catholic Archdiocese, I was the asset and facilities manager there."

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

* Man dragged from Gympie region pub after 'bloody' outburst

"You help communities by building good compliant assets, or where you've got assets that have aged then how do you actually maintain them to provide best value for the limited dollars you have?"

Gordon Magann.

And his passion for things that keep people indoors was balanced by those that brought them outdoors.

Not that there was too much time for the father of five (and subsequently grandfather of five, too) to pursue those hobbies.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

"I've been a pretty active sports person," he said.

"My children still are."

"I've always been a motorbike rider … I watch the MotoGP with great interest."

"I'd like to get back to golf again. I've been going up to Chatsworth … and looking at the golf course thinking 'If I ever get the afternoon off I can come and have a hit around the course'."