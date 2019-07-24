Meet the man behind the business charting murky waters

GYMPIE Regional Council regulations regarding household waste water treatment systems have changed, and if you're not up with the changes there could be a hefty price to pay.

Mark Green, from Platypus Solutions can help you chart the rather murky waters surrounding this issue by taking care of all your service and reporting needs - all in line with GRC requirements.

Regular servicing of your treatment plant is now mandatory, helping to ensure the health of your unit and ultimately the health of you and your family.

Mr Green said the brand of treatment plant installed will determine how often the unit will need to be serviced, and how often GRC require a report.

"There are more than 25 brands on the market. Most plants are quarterly but some need servicing every six or twelve months. Some only need to be checked every two years. It depends on the brand of treatment plant you have,” he said.

Mr Green moved to the Gympie region seven years ago from Adelaide when he and his wife fell in love with the area and the people.

"We were looking at either somewhere in country SA, Queensland or WA. But this area is so close to the Sunshine Coast and everything and the people are just great,” he said.

Before starting Platypus Solutions, Mr Green was in business for more than 15 years, as an engine reconditioner and still likes to tinker.

"When you're into cars, you'll always have that in your blood,” he said.

However he is passionate about the work he has started with Platypus Solutions and believes that the health concerns of not properly maintaining a plant are not to be underestimated.

"People might not realise they might be at risk of serious disease if the plant isn't regularly treated and serviced,” he said.

Ultimately he would like to see the business take on a life of its own, where he will be able to train up employees.

"I would love to grow the business into Gympie's number one treatment plant service company,” he said.

For more information on anything to do with servicing and maintaining water treatment systems, contact Mark on 0417 566 627.