Meet the legend behind Gympie United FC

FOOTBALL: It's the end of an era as legend of football in Gympie, Gympie United FC secretary Pam Tindall prepares to retired after volunteering for almost 30 years.

Pam took her first position in 1991 as Golden City administrator before becoming secretary of Football Gympie three years later.

Over the years there have been plenty of changes but the biggest Pam has witness was at the start of this season.

Gympie United FC - secretary Pam Tindall. Bec Singh

"There have been three name changes: Gympie and District Soccer Association to Football Gympie and now Gympie United FC,” she said.

"There have been plenty of changes but the biggest was becoming Gympie United because everyone in the community had to get used to that change.

"Changing to the Sunshine Coast league would have to be the biggest change in my history here. It has been a positive - with the way numbers were going we had to go that way. Lifestyles in the town have changed, seven day a week trading and a number of other things that have caused it.”

One of the greatest highlights for Pam occurred very recently.

Gympie United FC - secretary Pam Tindall. Bec Singh

"I have just been awarded Football Queensland Volunteer of the Month of August. That's a big highlight for me,” she said.

"Another was when our former president Trevor Kirk became Football Queensland's Volunteer of the Year. I nominated him but I did not think he would receive it.

"In 2018, I was Gympie Regional Council's Volunteer of the Year as sports administrator. It was completely unexpected; there were so many worthy applicants but it was lovely to be recognised.”

Gympie Australia Day Awards, Sports Administrator Award Pam Tindall. Renee Albrecht

Over the decades, Pam has completed multiple grant applications to upgrade the clubhouse, install new lights and get the new grandstand, all adding up to $2 million in club infrastructure.

"Grant monies have been another highlight because all the buildings down at One Mile have been through the grant (applications) that I submitted,” she said.

"The grants are getting harder but because this a multi use ground with cricket, soccer, BMX and baseball,it encourages more grants to be available.”

Get in the Game cheque presentation. Member for Gibson and Pam Tindall Secretary of One Mile Sports Association. The $76,800 will go towards installing lights at Jim Geiger Oval. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby

It was because of her now late husband Arthur that Pam became involved.

"He used to play and my sons played so we got involved with the junior club,” she said.

"The position (as secretary) in (Football) Gympie came up in 1994, and they asked me to do it and it just went from there.”

Volunteer week event Pam Tindall. Renee Albrecht

There is no time away from the game; Pam is a big football fan, barracking for the Brisbane Roar, Manchester United and Chelsea.

"It is the only sport I watch, the other balls are the wrong shape,” she said.

"In the (English Premier League) Manchester and Chelsea, my late husband was English, so I just loved those clubs and I used to love it when David Beckham (former professional footballer) was playing.

"He (Beckham) can read the game so well, he can score from almost anywhere on the field and he never stopped training when he was playing.”

David Beckham of the LA Galaxy tacks a corner during their match against Sydney FC at Telstra Stadium, Sydney, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2007. LA Galaxy play Sydney FC during a series of promotional matches against A - League teams. Sydney FC defeated LA Galaxy. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING DEAN LEWINS

Pam has loved her time volunteering but says it is now time for some new blood.

"I have loved every minute of it and I love being with the children and watching the games,” she said.

"We did really well this year as our first time in the Sunshine Coast Football competition with two teams playing in the grand final and eight making it to finals.

"Next year will be bigger and better. I feel I am getting too old now, there needs to be some young blood added to the position.”