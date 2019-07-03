Meet the legend behind Gympie Queens Park Tennis

Queens Park Tennis - president Greg Hampson has been with the club for almost 50 years.

Tennis: This legend of Queens Park Tennis has been involved with the sport for 46 years and there are plenty of positives he has seen over that time.

As a child, president Greg Hampson started playing tennis in primary school and has not stopped since.

"I just love it,” he said.

"I like having a hit and a giggle, it is a good sport and it is a challenge. I just like it for the sport.”

Working in the construction industry on the Sunshine Coast, Hampson and his family moved to Gympie in the 1970s and he started to get more involved with the club in 1988.

This is Hampson's third stint as president - serving in 2003-06, 2010-12 and 2017-present - and the biggest positive in the courts.

"When I moved here Gympie had all clay courts and there were two courts that were lit up,” he said.

"They all had to be prepared by groundsmen.

"We had a few grants, the first was 13 years ago for $100,000 to do them up as artificial grass.

"It was a really good boost for the club.”

Over the years Hampson said he was fortunate enough to not have too many tough times but one focus for the club was membership.

"We would like to have more junior members at the club but we have always had more senior members,” he said.

"Losing members has been hard, we had some members pass on and I have taken on their duties, which has been hard.

"I have been groundsman along with being president. It has been a tough achievement but I enjoy it.”

There have been plenty of changes in the last 46 years and one thing that stood out for Hampson was the prosperity of the tennis club.

"On a Saturday afternoon there would be 12 courts playing, that's how good it was back in those days,” he said.

"Nowadays people are getting older. There's less people playing tennis than there was, I don't know the reason for it.

"Numbers have diminished over the years, which is sad to see that decline. As we speak we have about 34-35 members - it was probably triple that back 40 years ago.”

Anyone interested in playing can phone Greg on 0407136725, Kym Ireland on 0419794675 or Jenny Kachel on 0402775023.