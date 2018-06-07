Menu
LIFE ON THE GREEN: Gympie Ladies Bowls Association life member Jeanne Lucas and her daughter, Linda Collins, also an official of the club and the district organisation, catch up at Gympie Bowls Club.
News

Meet the leading ladies of Gympie Bowls

Arthur Gorrie
by
7th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
WHEN Percy Bishop's cattle found their way back to their old paddock at Southside, they may have been surprised to find the pasture was artificial.

Now they would find it even less appetising, being mostly a paddock full of suburban homes.

Jeanne Lucas remembers when the Gympie Bowls Club moved from Wickham St to its current Southside headquarters, on paddocks purchased from Mr Bishop.

The cows apparently were not fully aware the transaction had occurred.

Her daughter Linda Collins, now district president for the Wide Bay Gympie District Ladies Bowling Association, got into the sport because of the influence of her mum.

"Mum got me into bowls,” she said yesterday.

EXPERIENCE: Del Logan, Pat Surety and Karen Klee take to the green at Gympie Bowls Club with Lillian Hawkins, who just turned 90.
"I'm Gympie born and bred, but I was away for 40 odd years.

"But when I came back to be with Mum, she was bowling so I did too.

"That was 2012.

"Mum's bowling career started in 1974 at the former Wickham St venue.”

"It was getting too busy on the highway, Mrs Lucas, a life member of the club, said.

"There were cow paddocks owned by Percy Bishop and they bought this land off him.

"At first they had synthetic grass but it was a disaster,” she said.

Lynda Lovett and Elva Haylock at Gympie Bowls Club
"One day Mr Bishop's cattle got in on the artificial grass and the surface wasn't too good.”

"I love bowls,” Linda Collins said.

She says she ended up on committees for the Gympie Club and the District, which goes from Bundaberg to Imbil.

"You only get back what you put in and these jobs have to be done,” she said of her roles as secretary-treasurer of Gympie Ladies and president of the District.

"All our club members pull together now. We've got a good group of people,” she said.

Gympie Times

