Meet the inspirational mother of six taking on the world

INSPIRING STORY: Woolgoolga Athletics member and mother-of-six Clare Palmer is off to the 50km Road Running World Championships in Romania. Matthew Welch

Mother-of-six, local property hand and army reserves member.

Those three things alone would leave most people with minimal time to scratch themselves.

Not Clare Palmer.

The super mum still finds the time to run every day, a commitment that has seen her qualify for the IAU 50km Road Running World Championships in Romania.

Palmer's rise to the global stage is even more astounding when you consider she has been running for less than five years.

"Being my age, I am better at the distance stuff compared to the faster stuff," she said.

"I went in a 50km race on the Gold Coast, which was very flat, so I wanted to see how fast I could do it but I actually ended up winning.

"I was aiming to do it in under four hours and did it in 3:38 so was very happy.

"Nothing was said of the World Championships after the race, there was just a presentation and then everyone went their separate ways.

"So I never thought of the World Championships until they were looking for competitors and my time was good enough to go."

Palmer's six children range in age from four to 19 and keep her on her toes at all times.

They've accompanied their mum over the years to her odd jobs around Glenreagh, where she'll do work such as mowing lawns to help put food on her family's table.

Though now she's doing something for herself, with Romania looming large.

"I run every day and do about 22km," Palmer said.

"That could be split over two runs in the day, maybe one is a longer one and then some speed work.

"I think if I can do it, anyone can. I'm nothing special. If you train hard, which I do, anything's possible. I'd love to do a PB over there. That would be a real buzz."

The World Championships are being held on September 1.

Palmer has set up a GoFundMe page to assist her travel costs.

If you would like to help her reach her fundraising goal click here.