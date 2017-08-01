25°
News

Meet the Hammers' favourite cheerleader

Rowan Schindler
| 1st Aug 2017 5:30 PM
CHEERLEADER: Gemma Evans and the Gympie Hammers Rugby Union team, who have accepted her as their biggest fan.
CHEERLEADER: Gemma Evans and the Gympie Hammers Rugby Union team, who have accepted her as their biggest fan. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

 

AT EVERY Gympie Hammers home game there is one distinct voice which rings out above the rest.

That voice belongs to Gemma Evans, the most passionate fan the club has ever had.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The cheerful 14-year-old was chosen to toss the coin before the Hammers' last home game of the season on Saturday.

It was perhaps one of the biggest coin tosses Gympie has ever seen.

Gemma has cerebral palsy and her mother Shelley says the club has helped Gemma more than they could ever know.

"I would love to thank the team, the club, Macca (Hammers president Jason MacPherson), for all they have done and for accepting Gemma into the Hammers family," she said, holding back tears.

After the final whistle of their 33-5 loss at home to Nambour, the whole Hammers team posed with Gemma for a photo.

Shelley said the way the club had embraced Gemma had allowed her daughter to grow and develop skills which were often difficult for young people living with a disability.

"She loves them so much that when we did activities, we knitted a scarf and beanie in the club colours. We also made pompoms," she said. "It's done a lot of good for her, it's brought her out of her shell."

 

Shelley Evans, her daughter Gemma, and friend Lisa Kent.
Shelley Evans, her daughter Gemma, and friend Lisa Kent. Rowan Schindler

Shelley said it was difficult to get Gemma out, but her love of rugby union had become a catalyst for change.

"We did have a lot of difficulty taking her to new places," Shelley said.

"It's helped her socialise, it's helped her in her speech.

"She wouldn't do noise, or groups of people.

"Now she has players, supporters and even opposition players coming up to talk to her - it's just incredible."

DO YOU LIKE TO KNOW ABOUT HUMANS OF GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE.

Shelley said sport was something she had not thought about for Gemma.

"There isn't a lot for people with disabilities to do in this town," she said. "There's bowling, but that's indoors. Gemma is an outdoor girl."

Shelley said Gemma's love for rugby union came unexpectedly, with the family primarily rugby league supporters.

It was her neighbour Lisa Kent and her son Jayden who introduced Gemma to the sport.

"We took Gemma down to watch a junior game in 2015. It might have been a school game," Lisa said. "She loved every minute of it. My son Jayden was playing and Gemma was yelling for him the whole game."

Jayden now plays in the back line for the Hammers.

Shelley agreed with Lisa, and remembered the game fondly.

"I think we were probably hiding from Gemma, because she was cheering so much," Shelley said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie gympie hammers rugby union gympie sport humans of gympie

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

Travelling Vietnam veteran visits Gympie to honour our fallen soldiers

Two airlifts off Fraser Island

Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island.

A man and woman airlifted off Fraser

Flu outbreak hits Gympie region, as cases rise 65%

Young woman having flu and blowing her nose at handkerchief

It's official - Gympie has a flu outbreak

'Dehumanising' dates are killing Aussie romance

Ben Matthews and Courtney Bryant on Tinder Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Outlook bleak for our dating scene

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

Gympie's Eisteddfod keeps defying the odds

Thea and Gemma Dawson warm up for their performance.

Surpassing last year's event becoming a tradition.

Rob rides in to honour Gympie soldiers

RIDE OF HONOUR: Rob Eade will pay tribute on Monday to four Gympie men who lost their lives in war.

Vietnam vet calls in on round-Australia ride

Superstition takes the stage at the Gympie Gallery

Michelle Todd, Shannon Garson and Rebecca Lindemann at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

New art exhibit at the Gympie Gallery

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

GREAT POSITION - GREAT INVESTMENT !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 Auction

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

YOUR PRIVATE PARADISE

Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land 1 1 1 $385,000

If you're searching for extreme privacy and spectacular views, this rare and unique property could be just for you. 62 acres (25.14ha) on 2 freehold titles...

NOOSA&#39;S HINTERLAND PRIVATE HIDEAWAY

233 Croziers Road, Pomona 4568

House 3 1 2 $529,000

This is your own private rainforest hideaway located just 7km to Pomona, 20km to Lake Cootharaba or 28km to the heart of Noosaville. The 5 acre property boasts...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 10 5 5 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

ACREAGE OPPORTUNITY

183 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 2 $239,000

You can't look past this 5 acre (approximately) property located 50 kilometres from Gympie and 4 kilometres from Kilkivan. The home is set back from the road and...

BUILD HERE

2 Fraser Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $55,000

Be quick this property has just hit the market. Located in Fraser Street, Kilkivan is this vacant 1191m2 allotment. Bitumen road frontage and access to town water...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter