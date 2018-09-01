Meet the Gympie u15s ready to charge into 2018 grand final

READY TO CHARGE: The winning combination of halfback Jiah Mason and centre Hal Daniel will be preparing to attack the Beerwah defence in the under-15s grand final.

READY TO CHARGE: The winning combination of halfback Jiah Mason and centre Hal Daniel will be preparing to attack the Beerwah defence in the under-15s grand final. Bec Singh

RUGBY LEAGUE: Our under-15s Devils side will be aiming to do the improbable in the modern era of rugby - win back-to-back premierships.

But Devils love being the underdog and proving people wrong.

Going into the game, our Devils are two players short, but like many times this year, they will be sure to manage with less.

"They used to struggle because of low player numbers but now they are used to it,” Devils coach Tom Kross said.

"They have learnt to be there for each other.

"No one wants to do the whole job themselves.”

As the team prepares for the biggest day of the season, Kross wants his boys to just enjoy their footy.

"Winning is not everything, I want them to enjoy the experience and win for themselves.”

Beerwah's mobile team with a few big forwards are going to be hard to stop, but our boys will be up to the challenge.

Here are the five Gympie players you should keep an eye on in the game.

"These boys are such an asset to the team,” Kross said.

1. Daniel Sorrensen

SORRENSEN is an important player in the forward pack in the way he runs up the ball and he always muscles up in defence.

Like a typical forward, Sorrensen is always where you want him to be and muscles up in defence.

Daniel Sorrenson - front row. Bec Singh

If he is not in the side, you notice it.

He's an asset to the side and an asset to have him on the field.

"He has had a blinder of a season this year, so let's hope he keeps going,” Kross said.

2. Jiah Mason

A TYPICAL halfback and a great communicator, Mason makes sure he rallies his troops into key positions.

He is a great attacker of the ball.

Jiah Mason - halfback. Bec Singh

"As our halfback that is exactly what you want him to be,” Kross said.

"Jiah has had another great season and you can see that he has really developed over the last couple of years.”

3. Hal Daniel

A SIMILAR centre to the Queensland Maroons captain Greg Inglis, Daniel is a doer, not a talker.

Watching the way he plays you would never know this was his first year of club.

Hal Daniel - centre. Bec Singh

"The season he is having is just unreal,” Kross said.

"He is solid in defence and if you give him a little bit of early ball and a bit of space he is pretty amazing to watch.”

4. Harrison Jackson

AS the hooker, Jackson's high workload is relied on by the side.

"He is so solid in defence and really tightens up the middle,” Kross said.

"He's a great talker in our defensive line and works out of dummy half really well for us.”

Harry Jackson - hooker. Bec Singh

Jackson is always looking for his next play.

"He can pick when to have a run and helps Jiah direct things about where they are happening,” Kross said.

"Jackson has made a couple rep sides this year which shows the great season he's had.”

5. Callum Edwards

The star fullback can always find a bit of space.

"He's a player I absolutely love watching run the football,” Kross said.

"He runs so hard but can always find the little hole to hit.”

Callum Edwards - fullback. Bec Singh

Beerwah's attack will have some trouble getting past the defence of Edwards.

"Callum is a great talker in defence and he is really solid in defence and he doesn't share the work load.”

Devils v Beerwah kick-off today at 4.10pm at Noosa Junior Rugby League grounds, Cooroy.