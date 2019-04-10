Meet the Gympie trio to represent the region in Ipswich

EXCITED: Wide Bay rugby league representatives Liam Bayldon, Kahn Sutherland and Bodie Torr are off to Ipswich next month.

EXCITED: Wide Bay rugby league representatives Liam Bayldon, Kahn Sutherland and Bodie Torr are off to Ipswich next month. Troy Jegers

Rugby league: Three Gympie students will represent their region at a four-day carnival at Ipswich from May 1.

Gympie High School students Bodie Torr, 14, and Liam Bayldon and Victory College student Kahn Sutherland, 14, are excited about the challenge ahead and learning new skills.

Second-rower Torr has been playing league for almost 10 years and this will be his first time away for Wide Bay.

"I have been away for two Sunshine Coast Falcons competitions,” he said.

"The trials this year were at Gympie's Albert Park and it was intense with a lot of contact and speed.

"I cannot wait to represent Gympie and Wide Bay and just have fun.”

Sutherland, a second-rower who has played since he was five, said that based on the trials it was going to be tough.

"I have played for Wide Bay before and this year I am excited to go to Ipswich, which will be a good experience,” he said.

"These tournaments are very beneficial for my game, you get to see who are the best teams and learn from each game.''

Winger Bayldon, also a first timer, says his hard work is paying off.

"I have been training hard these past couple of years, working on my cardio and getting a bit of size on me,” he said.

The players' families are selling raffle tickets at the Phoenix Hotel to raise funds to help pay for the trip.