Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

BACKING THE BEST: Gympie's Dustin Mosofizadeh will be doing some the hard work backing the world top tennis players at next month's Australian Open KIA 2020, where he has been named one of the few non-Victorians to be accepted into the "ballkid squad."

GYMPIE’S Dustin Mostofizadeh is returning for a second year as a member of one of the tennis world’s most elite support squads.

He has been named as a member of the final Australian Open KIA 2020 ballkid squad.

Now 15, Mosotofizadeh has been in the sqaud before - only last year.

He was selected to join a small minority of non-Victorians in the squad, which will include 260 Victorian ball kids, 16 interstate representatives and 38 internationals from France, China, India and Korea.

They will be working in a tradition which has included some of the world’s greatest tennis players, including Roger Federer, Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, all of whom were ball kids before joining the professional player ranks.

The Australian Open 2020, sponsored by Kia Motors in association with Luzhou Laojiao and Rolex, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 20 to February 2.