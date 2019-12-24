Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACKING THE BEST: Gympie's Dustin Mosofizadeh will be doing some the hard work backing the world top tennis players at next month's Australian Open KIA 2020, where he has been named one of the few non-Victorians to be accepted into the
BACKING THE BEST: Gympie's Dustin Mosofizadeh will be doing some the hard work backing the world top tennis players at next month's Australian Open KIA 2020, where he has been named one of the few non-Victorians to be accepted into the "ballkid squad."
News

Meet the Gympie teen named an the Australian Open ballkid

Arthur Gorrie
24th Dec 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE’S Dustin Mostofizadeh is returning for a second year as a member of one of the tennis world’s most elite support squads.

He has been named as a member of the final Australian Open KIA 2020 ballkid squad.

Now 15, Mosotofizadeh has been in the sqaud before - only last year.

He was selected to join a small minority of non-Victorians in the squad, which will include 260 Victorian ball kids, 16 interstate representatives and 38 internationals from France, China, India and Korea.

They will be working in a tradition which has included some of the world’s greatest tennis players, including Roger Federer, Pat Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt, all of whom were ball kids before joining the professional player ranks.

The Australian Open 2020, sponsored by Kia Motors in association with Luzhou Laojiao and Rolex, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 20 to February 2.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        premium_icon Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        Crime Two men face court over alleged weekend shooting north of Gympie.

        Where and when you can shop last minute tomorrow in Gympie

        Where and when you can shop last minute tomorrow in Gympie

        News Need a last minute pressie or looking for a Boxing Day bargain? Here’s where you...

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        News A Tin Can Bay woman was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite last night.

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding...